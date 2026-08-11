Agoda Reveals Highest Growth in Taiwan Travel Interest from Filipino Travelers in 2026

Kaohsiung emerges as the most captivating destination for Southeast Asian travelers, experiencing the fastest growth in accommodation searches during H1 this year

SINGAPORE, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to statistics from the Tourism Administration under the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, Philippine arrivals to Taiwan in the first quarter of 2026 surpassed 210,000, representing a 43% year-on-year growth and firmly securing the top spot among Southeast Asian tourist markets visiting Taiwan. Digital travel platform Agoda's latest insights further validate this boom, revealing that the Philippines continues to hold its position as the #1 source market from Southeast Asia showing travel interest to Taiwan in 2026, based on accommodation searches made in the first half of the year. Agoda's data also reveals that the Philippines is the fastest-growing Southeast Asian source market, with a 46% increase in searches compared to last year.

Southeast Asian travelers visiting Taiwan are most eager to visit Taipei, which ranked as the most-searched destination so far this year. Kaohsiung ranked second, followed by Taichung, Taoyuan, and Yilan completing the ranks of the top five destinations in Taiwan searched by Southeast Asian travelers. With enhanced flight routes between Taiwan and Southeast Asia alongside growing appreciation among Southeast Asian tourists for Taiwanese cuisine, culture, and lifestyle, Agoda's insights highlight how more travelers are seeking out destinations beyond the Greater Taipei area to explore different cities and local experiences.

Kaohsiung Becomes the New Favorite for Southeast Asian Travelers; Concert Economy Drives Popularity in Southern Taiwan

Agoda's data reveals that Kaohsiung is the fastest-growing destination in Taiwan based on searches by Southeast Asian travelers, boasting a 65% increase in travel interest compared to last year. Travel interest from the Philippines, in particular, has more than tripled compared to last year. The development of Kaohsiung's concert, exhibition, and large-scale event sectors in recent years combined with its harbor views, culinary scene, and convenient public transit has transformed the destination from a traditional port town into an international tourism highlight, drawing more Southeast Asian travelers to extend their itineraries to Southern Taiwan.

Southeast Asian Travelers Love Nature, While Filipino Travelers Lean Towards Cultural Slow-Travel

Aside from Kaohsiung, tourism preferences across different Southeast Asian markets show distinct variations. The fastest-growing destinations among Southeast Asian travelers include Green Island (+56%), Pingtung (+49%), Changhua (+22%), and Matsu (+20%), according to searches made on Agoda. This indicates that offshore islands, ecology, and natural landscapes continue to be popular, reflecting a desire among Southeast Asian travelers to explore destinations outside Taipei that offer unique scenery and local exploration.

In contrast, Filipino travelers display a stronger preference for destinations that blend culture, gastronomy, and a relaxed slow-travel vibe. Beyond Kaohsiung, the Kinmen Islands and Pingtung have seen the highest growth in travel interest from the Philippines, with a 203% and 202% rise in searches. In addition, searches to Tainan grew 135% while Chiayi saw an 87% increase, all ranking among the fastest-growing destinations for Filipino travelers. These destinations offer rich cultural heritage, unique architecture, natural landscapes, and a slow-paced atmosphere. This demonstrates that travelers from the Philippines are likely to venture beyond the major urban hubs to explore experiences rich in local character.

Jishan Chai, Country Director for Taiwan at Agoda, shared: "There's a growing wave of interest from Southeast Asian travelers, particularly from the Philippines, who are eager to explore Taiwan's rich tapestry of destinations. While Taipei remains a favorite, we're seeing a shift in preferences as more travelers venture into regional destinations like Kaohsiung. At Agoda, we're thrilled to support this trend by helping Southeast Asian travelers experience Taiwan's diverse offerings through their unique journeys and experiences, beyond just the well-known landmarks."

Travelers can browse more than 300,000 experiences on Agoda, alongside over 6 million holiday properties and more than 130,000 flight routes. Discover the best deals on Agoda's website or mobile app.

SOURCE Agoda