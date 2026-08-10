Agoda: Travel Interest in Indonesia More Than Quadruples During This Year's Independence Day Long Weekend

Bandung, Yogyakarta, and Bali remain top favorites; Pangandaran, Anyer, and Garut emerge as new rising stars

SINGAPORE, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda revealed that domestic travel interest increased more than 4x according to search data for the upcoming Indonesian Independence Day long weekend taking place during 15-17 August, as Indonesian travelers begin to plan their getaways. While favorites like Bandung, Yogyakarta, and Bali remained the most-searched accommodations, popularity is also rising among nature-oriented regional holiday spots in West Java such as Pangandaran, Garut, and Anyer.

Top 10 Domestic Destinations for Independence Day Long Weekend 2026 - Agoda Bandung Yogyakarta Bali Jakarta Puncak Malang Pangandaran Anyer Bogor Garut

Agoda's search data shows that cultural and leisure hotspots continue to draw the highest interest for one of Indonesia's most celebrated holidays. Travelers can enjoy not only famous attractions related to nature, culture, and culinary experiences, but also take part in Independence Day-themed activities at these destinations, from visiting museums and monuments to exploring historic sites.

Earning the top spot was Bandung, offering a popular short-break destination for those traveling from nearby Jakarta and surrounding areas, with renowned historical landmarks such as Gedung Sate, Monumen Bandung Lautan Api, and Gedung Merdeka. Meanwhile, Yogyakarta, ranking second, makes an ideal destination for cultural heritage, sightseeing, and family-friendly attractions such as Benteng Vredeburg, Istana Kepresidenan Gedung Agung, and Monumen Jogja Kembali. Finally, as Indonesia's flagship holiday destination, Bali ranked third, appealing to domestic travelers seeking a beach and resort getaway.

Jakarta, ranking fourth, saw nearly a 3x increase in travel interest as the capital hosts the center of Indonesia's Independence Day celebrations. Beyond the festivities, the city continues to attract travelers with its urban attractions, culinary experiences, and staycation options.

Nature-led short-drive getaways lead the growth in searches

Agoda also reports that regional destinations in West Java saw the highest increase in searches during the long holiday weekend. Pangandaran and Anyer saw a more than 10x and 9x increase in travel interest, while Garut experienced nearly 8.5x growth in searches during the Independence Day long holiday.

From beautiful beaches and rivers in Pangandaran and Anyer, to mountains and craters in Garut, these up-and-coming destinations offer family attractions, cultural appeal, and culinary experiences to make a short trip worthwhile.

Cool-weather escapes draw steady travel interest

Agoda's data also reveals that destinations offering cool weather, scenic hillside views, and diverse culinary offerings are also appealing to domestic travelers seeking a quick getaway during the upcoming Independence Day long weekend. Puncak, Malang, and Bogor have seen a 4-5x increase in travel interest, offering accessible, family-friendly leisure options. Malang specifically features amusement parks, a zoo, and museums, making it an ideal holiday for all ages.

Gede Gunawan, Senior Country Director, Indonesia at Agoda shared, "The fourfold increase in travel interest during this year's Independence Day holiday shows just how eager Indonesians are to make the most of the long weekend by traveling and making memories with family and friends. While iconic destinations like Bandung, Yogyakarta, and Bali remain enduring favorites, it's also exciting to see rising travel interest to alternative getaways such as Pangandaran, Garut, and Anyer, as travelers look for destinations that are close to major cities, more affordable, less congested, and rich in different kinds of travel experiences."

As the Independence Day long weekend approaches, travelers looking to explore great deals and accommodations in both established and emerging destinations, can browse over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 experiences on Agoda. Discover the best deals on Agoda's website or mobile app.

SOURCE Agoda