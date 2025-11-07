Agoda Reveals Increased Search Growth in Pet-Friendly Accommodations as South Korea, Thailand, and India Lead the Way

Availability of pet-friendly accommodations nearly doubles in top-searched destinations, reflecting Asia's rising demand for pet-inclusive travel

SINGAPORE, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda is noting a growing interest in pet-friendly travel across Asia-Pacific, presenting new opportunities for accommodation providers. Agoda's search data reveals Thailand as the top pet-friendly destination, followed by South Korea and Taiwan to round out the top three.

Apart from being among the top searched markets for pet-friendly stays, travelers from these markets are also the ones increasingly looking for pet-friendly stays, with South Korean travelers showing a 15% year-on-year search increase for suitable accommodations.

According to Allied Market Research, millennials and Gen Z are at the forefront of this movement, embracing pet parenthood and actively seeking destinations that accommodate their animal companions. This shift is fueling significant growth in the sector with Agoda data revealing that pet-friendly accommodations has nearly doubled in markets like South Korea (+102%), Thailand (+92%), and India (+87%). Pet travel is entering the mainstream, and properties that embrace pet-friendly policies are well-positioned to capture a growing segment of guests who prioritize comfort and convenience for their animals.

"With Millennials and Gen Z driving the rise in pet ownership, we're seeing pet-friendly travel become an aspirational goal of this demographic across Asia," said Andrew Smith,Senior Vice President of Supply at Agoda. "Travelers are placing greater importance on finding stays that emphasize the comfort of their animal companions, giving accommodation providers a real opportunity to adapt and differentiate. Those who invest in pet-friendly amenities and experiences will be best placed to build lasting guest loyalty and thrive in a changing hospitality landscape."

As destinations like Thailand continue to attract pet travelers from key markets such as South Korea, hoteliers have a unique opportunity to tailor their offerings to meet these guests' expectations. In South Korea, for example, the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) actively promotes pre-travel preparation for the best places to visit and offers guidelines that integrate pets into every aspect of the journey.

Accommodation providers from top-searched destinations can draw inspiration from these markets to collaborate with local veterinarians, pet boutiques, or pet trainers to provide added value and peace of mind for guests. Offering curated meal options for pets and highlighting proximity to pet cafes can further enhance the guest experience and cater to the needs of modern pet owners. Properties can also leverage social media to showcase their pet-friendly amenities and share guest stories, tapping into the enthusiasm of millennial and Gen Z travelers who are eager to share their adventures online.

Pet travel continues to expand across Asia-Pacific, and Agoda remains committed to supporting accommodation partners with insights and solutions that help them stand out in a competitive market. Partners who adapt their offerings to this trend can unlock new avenues of opportunity and create memorable experiences for guests and their pets.

SOURCE Agoda