Agoda Marks 11th Tech Camp Day with Agentic AI Focus

BANGKOK, July 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda hosted the 11th edition of Tech Camp Day, its award-winning tech-focused social impact initiative designed to upskill high school and university students in emerging technology fields, in collaboration with Thailand's Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI). Held over two days at Agoda's new One Bangkok office on 16 and 17 July, the program brought together more than 400 students from 12 universities, bringing Tech Camp Day's total reach to over 3,700 students since 2023.

Professor Yodchanan Wongsawat, Ph.D., Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation (MHESI) of Thailand, delivered keynote remarks at Agoda's 11th Tech Camp Day.

This edition of Agoda Tech Camp Day took a forward-looking approach to AI, introducing students to the shift from chat-based tools to more practical agentic AI applications that can support real-world problem-solving. Curated and led by Agoda software engineers, the workshop gave students hands-on exposure to AI use cases in writing, research, planning, and optimization, alongside practical training in safe and responsible AI use. Participants explored and tested real AI tools and agents in contexts directly relevant to academic and professional life, building both foundational understanding and practical confidence.

Professor Yodchanan Wongsawat, Ph.D., Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation (MHESI) of Thailand, delivered keynote remarks at the event and expressed support for the initiative, saying, "Initiatives like Agoda's Tech Camp Day play an important role in developing Thailand's next generation of tech talent. By focusing on AI training and upskilling, programs like this equip our youth with the essential tools they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape and contribute to a more competitive digital economy for the nation."

Damien Pfirsch, Chief Commercial Officer at Agoda, added, "At Agoda, we believe programs like Tech Camp Day can be instrumental in bringing education and industry closer together. A strong culture of learning and innovation is central to how we work at Agoda, and we see it as our responsibility to share our expertise in ways that help inspire young people and develop the technical foundations they need to succeed in the technology industry."

Since its launch in 2023, Agoda Tech Camp Day has delivered workshops in AI applications, UX/UI design, and web development, designed to upskill students and encourage them to pursue further studies and careers in technology. The initiative has received recognition and support from a range of educational and governmental bodies, including the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and Thailand's Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI). The program has achieved a post-event satisfaction rate of over 90%, alongside documented improvements in participant knowledge and skills.

In 2026, Agoda Tech Camp Day expanded its scope beyond workshops to also support digital access, with Agoda donating 170 laptops to Universiti Teknologi MARA in Malaysia to help enhance learning opportunities for students from underprivileged backgrounds.

SOURCE Agoda