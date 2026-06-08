Agoda reveals Top 5 local getaways Malaysian families are searching for this school holiday season

Kuala Lumpur tops the list, while Port Dickson records the highest growth among the top five compared to previous year

SINGAPORE, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the school holidays around the corner, Malaysian families are looking close to home for their next getaway. Based on Agoda accommodation searches made between 1 and 29 April 2026 for stays between 15 May and 15 June 2026, Kuala Lumpur emerged as the most searched domestic destination among Malaysian travelers with at least one child, followed by Penang, Cameron Highlands, Malacca and Port Dickson.

The list shows that Malaysian families are considering a varied mix of local trips this school holiday season, from convenient city stays and food-filled escapes to cooler highland retreats, heritage breaks and beachside getaways.

1. Kuala Lumpur: The easy city staycation

Kuala Lumpur topped the list of domestic destinations searched by Malaysian families, with accommodation searches up 45% compared to last year.

For families looking for a getaway without travelling too far, the capital offers an easy city break with hotels, shopping, dining, attractions and entertainment all within reach. Its top ranking suggests that city continue to appeal to families looking for convenience, variety and flexibility during the school holidays.

2. Penang: The food and culture favourite

Penang ranked second, with accommodation searches up 41% compared to the same period last year.

Known for its food, heritage streets and family-friendly attractions, Penang remains a strong choice for families looking to combine a short holiday with local culture and plenty of dining options. Its continued popularity points to Malaysian travelers' appetite for destinations that offer both familiarity and plenty to explore.

3. Cameron Highlands: The cool-weather escape

Cameron Highlands came in third, recording a 96% increase in accommodation searches compared to the previous year.

The highland destination offers a cooler change of scenery for families planning a domestic break, with its tea plantations, fresh produce, nature spots and relaxed pace. The increase in searches suggests that families are showing interest in destinations that offer a refreshing retreat from the city during the school holiday period.

4. Malacca: The heritage weekend break

Malacca ranked fourth, with accommodation searches up 61% in comparison to the previous year.

A long-time favourite for short domestic trips, Malacca offers families a mix of heritage, food, museums, river views and walkable attractions. Its place in the top five highlights the continued appeal of easy-to-plan cultural getaways, especially for families looking for a short break with plenty of activities.

5. Port Dickson: The beachside break on the rise

Port Dickson rounded out the top five and recorded the highest growth interest among the top five destinations, with accommodation searches up 130% compared to last year.

Its strong increase reflects the appeal of accessible beachside getaways for families during the school holidays. With its coastal setting and relative convenience for short trips, Port Dickson stands out as a popular option for families looking to add some sun, sea and downtime to the school break.

Fabian Teja, Country Director Malaysia and Brunei at Agoda said, "School holidays are an important travel moment for Malaysian families, and Agoda's accommodation search data shows that many are looking at the wide variety of getaways available within Malaysia. From city stays to the beaches and the cooler climate, families are seeking trips that are convenient, flexible and good value. Through its wide range of accommodation, flights and activities, Agoda helps travelers plan holidays that suit their needs, preferences and budgets."

The top five ranking suggests that convenience and variety remain important considerations for families planning around the school calendar. Whether it is a city staycation, a food-focused trip, a highland retreat, a heritage break or a beachside escape, Malaysian travelers are showing interest in local destinations that offer memorable experiences without the need to travel far.

With over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes and over 300,000 activities, Agoda offers travelers access to a wide range of options for every travel style and budget. Travelers can find the best deals on Agoda's mobile app or visit Agoda.com to plan their next school holiday getaway.

SOURCE Agoda