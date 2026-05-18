Agoda Simplifies Trip Planning with Multi-Product Booking in One Checkout

SINGAPORE, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda has introduced a new multi-product booking engine that allows travelers to book hotels, flights, and activities in a single seamless, transaction.

With this enhancement, travelers can plan and book entire trips in one flow, eliminating the need to manage separate checkouts across different travel components. Once booked, all elements of the journey are brought together in the My Trips section of the Agoda platform, where users can view, organize, and even rename trips for easy reference.

Behind the scenes, Agoda's booking engine coordinates across multiple suppliers into one unified experience, handling payment processing, fraud checks, and inventory confirmation in a single, streamlined workflow. The result is a simplified booking journey with one checkout, one confirmation, and one place to manage the entire trip.

Idan Zalzberg, Chief Technology Officer at Agoda, said, "Travelers want simplicity and convenience. They shouldn't need to manage separate bookings, payment processes, and confirmations. By bringing flights, accommodation, and activities into a single booking flow, we're making it easier to plan and manage trips from start to finish, while handling the complexity behind the scenes."

The new capability is designed to work seamlessly across Agoda's global network, adapting to different supplier requirements and regional variations while maintaining a consistent user experience, regardless of what travelers are booking or where they're booking from.

Agoda offers more than 6 million holiday properties, 130,000 flight routes, and 300,000 activities, all available via Agoda.com or in the Agoda mobile app.

SOURCE Agoda