The Rise of Bread Festivals: Agoda Unveils Top "Bread Pilgrimage" Destinations in South Korea

- Goyang, Daejeon, Jeongseon, Suwon, and Seoul emerge as the most popular bakery tourism destinations in South Korea, driven by growing search interest

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by South Korea's vibrant cafe culture and the growing popularity of bakery-themed events, "bread pilgrimages" have emerged as one of the latest travel trends. Today, South Koreans are willing to travel in search of the perfect loaf, visiting renowned bakeries and bread festivals across the country. The phenomenon gained even greater momentum after actor Beomjun Seo embarked on a bread pilgrimage in the entertainment show "I Live Alone," inspiring viewers to explore famous bakeries. Reflecting this growing appetite for bakery tourism, digital travel platform Agoda has revealed the top domestic "bread pilgrimage" destinations for travelers to explore in the second half of the year.

Based on accommodation searches made by South Korean travelers between 1 January and 15 June this year, Goyang recorded the largest increase in travel interest among destinations hosting upcoming bakery-related events. Daejeon, Jeongseon, Suwon, and Seoul followed, rounding out the top five destinations for bakery tourism.

Goyang topped the list with a 22% increase in accommodation searches, likely driven by the "2026 Cafe & Bakery Fair Season 2" taking place from 29 October – 1 November this year. The event showcases not only coffee, desserts, and bakery products, but also coffee equipment, packaging solutions, related services, and the latest industry trends. Season 1, held from 4–7 June, attracted more than 200 participating brands and an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 visitors.

Ranking second, Daejeon recorded an 18% increase in accommodation searches. Long regarded as one of South Korea's iconic "bread pilgrimage" destinations thanks to the legendary bakery Sungsimdang, the city has continued to strengthen its reputation through unique local experiences such as the "Bread Taxi," where taxi driver Seongwoo Ahn offers visitors exclusive tours of the city's best bakeries. Interest is also expected to be fueled by two major upcoming events, "Bbangbbangrun 2026 in Daejeon," taking place on 9–10 October, and the "2026 Daejeon Bread Festival," scheduled for 17–18 October.

Jeongseon ranked third with a 17% increase in accommodation searches, likely driven by the "Bread Trail Run 2026" taking place from 12–13 September. First launched last year, the event combines running with a unique bakery experience, featuring refreshment checkpoints where participants can enjoy treats, including bread, beverages, snacks, ice cream, and chocolate. Beyond the race itself, participants can enjoy a variety of activities, including a running clinic led by a national team athlete, warm-up sessions, and photo zones.

Suwon placed fourth, with accommodation searches rising 15%. The increase is likely driven by the "Korea Coffee & Dessert Festival Season 2," scheduled for 11–13 December. As Suwon's only exhibition dedicated exclusively to coffee and desserts, the festival brings together coffee lovers, home baristas, and bakery enthusiasts to discover the latest dessert trends.

Rounding out the top five, Seoul recorded an 11% increase in accommodation searches, likely driven by the "2026 Cafe & Bakery Fair Season 2" taking place from 27–30 August. The capital also hosted Season 1 earlier this year from 25–28 February, reinforcing its position as one of the country's leading destinations for bakery enthusiasts and cafe culture.

Alex Park, Country Director, South Korea at Agoda shared, "Food has always been an important part of the travel experience, and we're seeing more opportunities for travelers who want to plan trips around finding the best bakeries, with bread evolving from a simple dessert into a destination and experience in itself. From iconic bakeries to bread festivals, Agoda is delighted to help travelers discover local culture through food while making it easy to find great-value accommodation for every journey."

With over 130,000 flight routes, more than 6 million holiday properties, and over 300,000 activities, Agoda ensures bread enthusiasts can seamlessly combine their bookings in one convenient platform throughout their journey. Discover the best deals on Agoda's mobile app and visit Agoda.com to plan the perfect summer getaway.

SOURCE Agoda