Agoda Unveils Emerging Destinations on Vietnamese Travelers' Radar This Summer Travel Season

SINGAPORE, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda has revealed the top emerging destinations among Vietnamese travelers for the upcoming summer travel season, with accommodation search data showing growing interest in lesser-explored beach, mountain, and culture-led destinations.

The ranking compares destination search trends Agoda's platform from 1 January to 30 April 2026 against the same travel period in 2025, revealing the following new hot spots for Vietnamese travelers.

Domestic Travel: Alternative Picks to Familiar Tourist Hotspots

Leading the list of emerging domestic destinations is Ly Son, an island in Quang Ngai province, which is seeing significant year on year growth in interest in 2026 compared to last year. With clear waters, stunning landscapes, coral reefs and a quieter pace, Ly Son is emerging as an appealing alternative for travelers looking beyond more crowded island destinations such as Phu Quoc, Phu Quy or Vinh Hy.

Ninh Binh also saw a solid year-on-year rise in search popularity, supported by its strong mix of natural scenery, heritage and cultural tourism. Iconic attractions such as Hoa Lu and Tam Coc - Bich Dong continue to attract travelers with limestone karsts, caves and winding rivers, while the province's wider cultural and spiritual tourism offerings add depth to the visitor experience. Home to the UNESCO-recognized Trang An Landscape Complex and a rich network of historical sites, Ninh Binh is well-positioned for travelers seeking both nature and cultural discovery.

Mai Chau, a mountainous area in Hoa Binh province, also is experiencing growing interest in its offering of a mountain retreat that is both accessible and less crowded. As travelers look for alternatives to busier highland destinations such as Sapa, Mai Chau offers the same rice terraces, ethnic culture, traditional stilt houses with a relaxed rural atmosphere. Its proximity to Hanoi also makes it an attractive option for short breaks and slow travel.

A new entrant on the list, Kon Von Kle, also known as Mang Den, points to growing interest in the Central Highlands as travelers seek cooler climates and nature-led escapes. Recently seen as a quieter alternative to Da Lat, Mang Den is known for pine forests, mountain scenery and a slower pace. Its appearance in Agoda's data suggests Vietnamese travelers are increasingly open to lesser-known highland destinations that offer fresh air, nature and a sense of discovery.

Tay Ninh also made its way to the list, supported by the province's growing tourism profile in recent years. With Ba Den Mountain, spiritual and cultural attractions, eco-tourism experiences and improved tourism investment, Tay Ninh is becoming a more visible choice for travelers from southern Vietnam. Its convenient location near Ho Chi Minh City also makes it suitable for quick, experience-rich getaways.

Outbound Travel: New Overseas Favorites Enter the Radar

Beyond domestic travel, Agoda's search data also points to growing interest in international destinations as Vietnamese travelers look further afield for their mid-year trips. The Philippine island of Cebu saw the largest increase in travel interest, as its beaches, diving, island-hopping and access to the wider Philippines make it attractive for travelers seeking a longer tropical escape within the region.

Other new entrants reflect a broader appetite for fresh international experiences. Kaohsiung, Taiwan offers a different side of Taiwan beyond Taipei, with harbor views, night markets, art spaces and access to southern Taiwan's coastal and cultural attractions. Barcelona, Spain stands out as a long-haul destination for travelers drawn to architecture, Mediterranean culture and football, while Fujikawaguchiko, Japan appeals to travelers seeking scenic lakeside stays and Mount Fuji views beyond Japan's major cities.

Istanbul, Türkiye also saw increasing interest among Vietnamese travelers, as the destination combines history, culture and distinctive cross-continental experiences. Türkiye's recent efforts to promote tourism among Vietnamese travelers, together with easier e-visa access, may help make destinations such as Istanbul more accessible for this summer getaways.

Mr. Vu Ngoc Lam, Country Director, Vietnam, Agoda, said: "Vietnamese travelers are showing a growing interest in destinations that feel fresh, meaningful and easier to personalize. This mid-year travel season, we are seeing rising attention for places that combine nature, culture and a sense of discovery, from island escapes to cultural hubs and cooler highland retreats. At Agoda, we are delighted to help travelers explore these emerging destinations with a wide range of stays, flights and activities that make trip planning simple and flexible."

With over 6 million properties, 130,000 flight routes, and 300,000 activities available in one seamless booking experience, Agoda is well positioned to support Vietnamese travelers as they plan their summer getaways, making it easier to discover destinations that offer both convenience and meaningful experiences. Discover more on Agoda's mobile app or at Agoda.com.

SOURCE Agoda