Agoda Unveils Must-Visit Christmas Markets Across Asia

SINGAPORE, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the festive season approaches, the holiday spirit is in full swing, and Christmas emerges as one of the most anticipated travel moments of the year. For those yearning for a European Christmas market experience without leaving Asia, digital travel platform Agoda unveils a curated guide to Asia's most enchanting destinations to celebrate Christmas. Whether traveling with family, friends, or loved ones, Asia offers a diverse array of festive celebrations that capture the essence of the holiday season.

From twinkling lights to festive music and comforting holiday food, these markets and festivals provide a magical backdrop for creating unforgettable memories. Here are some of the best destinations in Asia to immerse in the joy and wonder of Christmas markets and festivals:

1. Tokyo, Japan: Tokyo's Christmas markets are a delightful spectacle, with the Tokyo Christmas Market in Hibiya Park standing out as a favorite. Visitors can enjoy German-style stalls, festive decorations, and a towering Christmas pyramid, making it a perfect spot to soak in the holiday cheer.

2. Seoul, South Korea: The Seoul Christmas Festival at Cheonggyecheon Stream is a must-visit for its stunning light displays, festive music, and a variety of food and craft stalls. This vibrant celebration offers a unique blend of Korean culture and Christmas traditions, creating a truly memorable experience.

3. Hong Kong: WinterFest in Hong Kong transforms the city into a festive wonderland, featuring Christmas markets, dazzling light displays, and lively entertainment. The Christmas Wonderland at West Kowloon is particularly popular, offering a magical escape for holiday revelers.

4. Taipei, Taiwan: Taipei's Christmasland in New Taipei City is renowned for its breathtaking light displays and festive markets. Visitors can indulge in a wide range of holiday treats and gifts, making it a perfect destination for those seeking a festive atmosphere.

5. Bangkok, Thailand: While not traditionally associated with Christmas, Bangkok embraces the holiday spirit with several festive markets. Central World has teamed up with Disney to create a winter fantasy called Disney the Magical Stars. The German Christmas Market at the Goethe-Institute and ICONSIAM Bangkok Illumination 2025 add to the city's festive charm.

6. Singapore: Christmas Wonderland at Gardens by the Bay is a highlight of Singapore's festive offerings. With its European-style Christmas market, light sculptures, and festive performances, it provides a magical setting for celebrating the holiday season.

Jun Dong, Associate Vice President at Agoda, shared, "Asia's Christmas markets offer a unique and vibrant way to celebrate the festive season. These destinations not only provide a taste of European holiday traditions but also showcase the rich cultural diversity of the region. Agoda is thrilled to help travelers discover these magical experiences, making it easier to plan unforgettable holiday getaways."

