Agoda Unveils the Most Popular Destinations for Couples this Valentine's Day

SINGAPORE, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda reports a 25% increase in travel interest among Asian couples for Valentine's weekend, according to accommodation searches made on Agoda for check-ins between 13-15 February 2026. Bangkok, Tokyo, and Kuala Lumpur have captured the hearts of many, emerging as the most sought-after destinations for a romantic escape.

Beyond Bangkok, Tokyo and Kuala Lumpur, destinations like Pattaya, Seoul, Bandung, Manila, Jakarta, Yogyakarta, and Bali make up the top 10 most-searched Valentine's weekend getaways, beckoning couples with promises of both urban adventures and sun-kissed beach retreats.

Whether it's a serene sunset cruise along the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, a cozy hot spring experience on the outskirts of Tokyo, or a candlelit dinner with a view of the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur, each destination offers unique experiences to celebrate love. Couples can indulge in a romantic stroll through Seoul's charming Bukchon Hanok Village, explore the vibrant art scene in Yogyakarta, or unwind on the sunny beaches of Bali. For those seeking a blend of culture and relaxation, Bandung's lush tea plantations and Manila's historic Intramuros provide the perfect backdrop for love to blossom.

Leading the charge in celebrating love through travel are couples from Thailand, Indonesia, and South Korea. Indonesians, in particular, have shown an 86% increase in travel interest compared to last year.

Krishna Rathi, Associate Vice President at Agoda, shared, "With Valentine's Day fortuitously falling on a weekend once again this year, it's the perfect opportunity for a romantic getaway or a cozy staycation. Agoda's insights reveal a growing passion among Asian couples for both local and international escapes. We're thrilled to help them create cherished memories, whether basking on a beach or exploring the vibrant streets of Asia's most romantic cities."

For those planning a romantic getaway, Agoda offers over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all of which can be combined in the same booking. Discover the best deals on Agoda's mobile app and start planning your next adventure today.

SOURCE Agoda