Agoda Unveils Top 5 Spooky but Fun Destinations in APAC for Halloween

Halloween, celebrated on October 31st, is a time for spooky fun, costumes, and thrilling adventures. Agoda has identified the best spots in the APAC region where travelers can enjoy a unique and memorable Halloween experience.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President at Agoda said "Halloween is a fantastic time for travelers to explore destinations with a spooky twist. Many theme parks, cafés, and even entire neighborhoods embrace the autumnal Halloween spirit, with its distinct decorations and cheerful thrills. Whether planning a theme park visit or a trip abroad this Halloween, Agoda's great value deals on travel and experiences are the best place to start."

Agoda's five spooky but fun destinations for Halloween in APAC include:

Kawasaki, Japan - Avoid the crowds of Shibuya and Shinjuku in central Tokyo and head 30 minutes south to Kawasaki to enjoy the annual Halloween Parade. Great to combine with a day trip to Kawagoe , also known as "Little Edo," which offers a historical backdrop that brings the fascinating Edo period to life, the time of Shogun and Samurai. Penang, Malaysia - With its rich history and colonial architecture, Penang is home to several haunted sites and ghost tours that provide a spine-chilling experience. Bangkok, Thailand - Bangkok's haunted houses and ghost-themed cafes offer a unique and thrilling way to celebrate Halloween in the bustling city. Manila, Philippines - The historic walled city of Intramuros in Manila is known for its ghost tours and haunted sites, making it a perfect destination for Halloween enthusiasts. Sydney, Australia – For something different, why not celebrate Halloween in springtime? Sydney's haunted locations, including the Quarantine Station and ghost tours in The Rocks, provide a spooky yet fun Halloween experience.

Travelers can explore these destinations and more through Agoda's extensive offerings, which include over 4.5 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all of which can be combined in the same booking. To book tours and theme park tickets, visit Agoda's Activities page at agoda.com/activities.

