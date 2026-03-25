Agoda Unveils Top Asian Markets Prioritizing Kitchens in Travel Stay

SINGAPORE, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda's latest data reveals insights into the travel preferences of Asian markets with a ranking of travelers who prioritize having a kitchen in their accommodations. Leading the pack are Taiwanese travelers, with 14% of their accommodation searches on Agoda including the kitchen filter. Following closely are travelers from Vietnam and South Korea making up the top three, with the kitchen filter making up 13% and 12% of their searches, respectively. Malaysian, Japanese, Indonesian, Indian, and Thai travelers round out the list.

The desire for kitchen-equipped accommodations reflects a broader trend among Asian travelers who seek the flexibility and convenience of preparing their own meals while on a trip. This preference caters to diverse dietary needs and offers a cost-effective solution for families and groups. It also underscores a shift towards more personalized travel experiences, where the comforts of home are seamlessly integrated into the journey.

This ranking aligns with findings from Agoda's 2026 Travel Outlook Report, which identifies Taiwan, Vietnam, and South Korea as home to Asia's most passionate food enthusiasts. In these markets, 47%, 35%, and 34% of travelers, respectively, cite food as a primary motivation for their journeys. For these travelers, food is not just a part of the travel experience; it is at the heart of their travel planning. It's clear that travelers from Taiwan, Vietnam and South Korea have food top-of-mind, seeking to explore local culinary delights while also enjoying the comfort of cooking in their accommodations.

Jun Dong, Vice President at Agoda, shared, "In Asia, travelers are truly leading with their taste buds. Our latest insights show that the kitchen is becoming the heart of travel adventures, especially for the flavor-forward Taiwanese traveler. Agoda's user-friendly search filters empower travelers to tailor their accommodation choices, ensuring they find the perfect place to cook up their culinary adventures."

Travelers can explore Agoda's easy-to-use search filters to browse over 6 million holiday properties, along with more than 300,000 activities and over 130,000 flight routes, all of which can be combined in the same booking. Discover the best deals on Agoda's mobile app or visit Agoda.com for more.

SOURCE Agoda