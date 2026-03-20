Agoda's Top Picks for Unique Zipline Adventures in Asia

SINGAPORE, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda's latest recommendations highlight destinations where travelers can enjoy unique zipline adventures across Asia. Experiences are at the heart of travel, and ziplining offers thrill-seekers an exciting way to experience Asia's diverse landscapes and natural beauty, from the lush jungles of Chiang Mai to the breathtaking waterfall views of Da Lat.

For those eager to combine adventure with stunning scenery, Agoda presents a curated list of the most exciting zipline destinations in Asia.

Da Lat, Vietnam

Experience the thrill of soaring through the lush forests of Da Lat on the 1500-meter Zipline at Datanla Waterfall. This family-friendly adventure is perfect for both adrenaline seekers and groups, offering a breathtaking view of the Datanla Waterfalls and the smooth, clear waters flowing over stone shelves in the heart of Prenn Pass. Chiang Mai, Thailand

The Pongyang Jungle Coaster & Zipline provides an electrifying journey through the heart of the jungle, blending the excitement of a roller coaster with the thrill of ziplining. Accompanied by an experienced guide, travelers can soar through the treetops on winding tracks, offering a unique opportunity to immerse in the jungle's natural beauty while enjoying a captivating and adventurous ride. El Nido, Philippines

Embark on a day filled with excitement by exploring three exhilarating activities: the Puerto Princesa Underground River, caving at Ugong Rock, and an adventurous zipline ride. Visitors can uncover the wonders of the UNESCO World Heritage Underground River, take in the stunning karst mountain vistas, and experience the thrill of ziplining through a lush tropical forest. This adventure also contributes to a community-driven sustainable tourism initiative, managed by the Tagabinet Ugong Rock Tourism Service Cooperative. Vang Vieng, Laos

Travelers can dive into an action-packed half-day adventure in Vang Vieng with an exhilarating zipline ride that soars over rivers and forests from Phar None Cliff. The experience also includes kayaking along the Nam Song River amidst breathtaking mountain views and lush rice fields, tubing through the stalactites of the historical Tham Nam Cave, ending with a relaxing swim at Kaeng Nyui Waterfall. Pokhara, Nepal

In Pokhara, adventurers can experience the thrill of Nepal's longest zip line, set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Annapurna range and Phewa Lake. This exhilarating 1.8-kilometer ride begins at Sarangkot, offering a dramatic 600-meter vertical drop as participants soar above a lush green canopy. The zipline provides panoramic views and an unforgettable adventure suitable for all ages, making it a must-try experience in Nepal. Okinawa, Japan

In Okinawa, the Yanbaru Zipline Adventure offers an exciting experience set in the heart of the UNESCO-listed Yanbaru Forest. Outdoor enthusiasts can glide on five different ziplines, soaring above the subtropical canopy for a unique sky-high view of the forest's natural beauty. Guided by an experienced instructor, this adventure provides a fresh perspective on Okinawa's stunning landscapes, making it an ideal activity for those seeking to explore the island's natural wonders.

Krishna Rathi, Associate Vice President at Agoda, shared, "Ziplining is a fantastic way for thrill-seekers to add a rush of adrenaline to their travels. With Agoda, you can seamlessly book activities like ziplining alongside your accommodations and flights, creating a seamless all-in-one travel experience. Whether you're gliding over a river in Laos or soaring through the jungles of Thailand, there's an adventure waiting for everyone."

Travelers seeking heart-racing experiences for an unforgettable trip can browse over 300,000 activities, along with more than 6 million holiday properties and over 130,000 flight routes, all of which can be combined in the same booking. Discover the best deals on Agoda's mobile app or visit Agoda.com for more.

SOURCE Agoda