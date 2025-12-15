Agricultural Corporation Joeunsul Co., Ltd. Announces Entry into Vietnam Market, Accelerating Southeast Asia Expansion with "Cheonbihyang"

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean traditional liquor producer Agricultural Corporation Joeunsul Co., Ltd. has announced its plans to enter the Vietnamese market, spearheading its Southeast Asia expansion with its flagship traditional rice wine, Cheonbihyang. The company is currently exploring Vietnam as a new export destination, amid the region's growing interest in diverse food cultures and a steady rise in international tourism. Joeunsul is reviewing local import procedures and consulting with potential distribution partners to establish a fully compliant and legal distribution network.

Cheonbihyang is a premium yakju brewed from domestically sourced glutinous and non-glutinous rice, combined with traditional Korean nuruk, and refined through an extended fermentation process. Known for its smooth aroma and refined mouthfeel, the product received the Presidential Award at Korea's most prestigious liquor competition in 2025, officially recognizing its quality and authenticity. This distinction is expected to serve as a strong credibility marker when engaging overseas buyers.

Vietnam enforces strict regulations on imported alcoholic beverages, including distribution approvals, quality inspections, import licensing, and compliance with sealing and labeling requirements. Joeunsul is proactively reviewing these regulations and preparing for lawful import procedures. In parallel, the company is considering an initial distribution strategy focused on premium hotels and restaurants in major cities such as Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, where demand for high-end international beverages is concentrated.

A Joeunsul representative stated, "Cheonbihyang is not merely an alcoholic beverage, but a true expression of Korea's fermentation heritage. Through this entry into Vietnam, we aim to compete on quality and storytelling, serving as a bridge to introduce K-traditional liquor to the Southeast Asian market."

As Korean traditional liquor continues to seek new growth opportunities abroad, industry attention is focused on how Cheonbihyang will be received by Vietnamese consumers and whether this initiative will mark a meaningful step forward for K-traditional spirits in Southeast Asia.

SOURCE Agricultural corporation Joeunsul Co Ltd