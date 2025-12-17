Agricultural Corporation Joeunsul Co., Ltd. Considers Entry into Indonesia, Expanding ASEAN Presence with Premium Traditional Rice Wine "Cheonbiyang Yakju"

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean traditional liquor brand Agricultural Corporation Joeunsul Co., Ltd. is exploring the possibility of entering the Indonesian market, led by its flagship product Cheonbiyang Yakju, which won the Presidential Award in 2025. Building on the depth of flavor, quality craftsmanship, and premium positioning of Korean traditional liquor, the company aims to nurture Cheonbiyang into a representative K-traditional liquor brand within the Southeast Asian market.

Joeunsul's core product, Cheonbiyang Yakju, is meticulously brewed using only glutinous rice, non-glutinous rice, and house-made nuruk, following the traditional Oyangju (five-stage brewing) method. The product gained national recognition for its excellence after receiving the Presidential Award at the 2025 Korea Traditional Liquor Awards, establishing strong credibility in both taste and quality.

The company is closely monitoring rapidly evolving consumer trends across the ASEAN region. In parts of Southeast Asia, including Indonesia, rising tourism and increasing income levels have driven growing demand for premium imported alcoholic beverages and high-end drinks. In particular, tourist destinations such as Bali are seeing heightened interest in unique and culturally distinctive liquors among foreign visitors and affluent consumers. Against this backdrop, Joeunsul expects quality-driven products like Cheonbiyang Yakju to find market potential within niche premium segments.

However, Indonesia presents significant regulatory challenges. According to local alcoholic beverage market reports, the country enforces strict regulations, including high import tariffs and excise taxes, licensing requirements, and restrictions on sales channels. Imported alcoholic beverages face substantial tax burdens, and sales are generally limited to licensed hotels, bars, and authorized retail outlets.

Taking these constraints into account, Joeunsul is strategically reviewing export opportunities centered on tourist areas, foreign resident hubs, and high-income districts within Indonesia. Rather than pursuing mass distribution in the initial phase, the company is considering a premium-focused approach targeting hotels, resorts, upscale restaurants, and buyers serving international customers.

A Joeunsul representative stated, "Cheonbiyang Yakju is more than an alcoholic beverage—it is a premium expression of Korea's culture, tradition, and fermentation heritage. We hope to help shape a new traditional liquor market in Indonesia that can be enjoyed by both Korean and ASEAN consumers." The representative added, "We are fully aware of regulatory and taxation challenges and are preparing for market entry through lawful distribution structures and strong local partnerships."

Industry experts note that entering a tightly regulated market like Indonesia requires careful management of regulatory compliance, pricing strategy, distribution infrastructure, and cultural acceptance. Nevertheless, they also point out that if K-traditional liquor is positioned as a premium, high-value cultural product, it could secure meaningful competitiveness within niche segments of the Indonesian market.

