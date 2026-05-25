AHA Connection Day: Socialite Hospitality Night brings together Australia-Vietnam's Hospitality and Tourism community in Nha Trang

Nha Trang, Vietnam, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hosted by the Australian Hospitality Alumni Network in Vietnam (AHA Vietnam), AHA Connection Day 2026: Socialite Hospitality Night recently took place at voco™ Scenia Bay Nha Trang by IHG, marking its first edition in Nha Trang. The event welcomed professionals across hospitality, tourism, aviation, education, and events for an evening of networking and exchange by the bay.

AHA Connection Day 2026: Socialite Hospitality Night took place at voco™ Scenia Bay Nha Trang by IHG, welcoming professionals from the hospitality, tourism, aviation, education, and events sectors for an evening of networking and exchange by the bay.

Established in 2014, AHA Vietnam is a professional community for Australian-educated hospitality graduates and Vietnam-based professionals across hospitality and related sectors. Through networking, knowledge sharing, and industry engagement, the organisation continues strengthening its role as a bridge between alumni, businesses, and the broader Australia - Vietnam professional network.

The evening created a relaxed setting for attendees to reconnect with peers, exchange perspectives, and build professional relationships across sectors. Conversations throughout the programme explored hospitality experiences, destination growth, and future opportunities within Vietnam's tourism and hospitality landscape.

Justin Malcolm, General Manager of voco™ Scenia Bay Nha Trang by IHG, shared: "As an Australian General Manager working in Vietnam, I am proud to support the growth and connection of the Australia - Vietnam hospitality community through initiatives like AHA Connection Day. It is also a wonderful opportunity to welcome everyone to voco™ Scenia Bay Nha Trang by IHG, one of Nha Trang's newly opened international hospitality destinations. Through my role as a Board Member of the Australian Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam, I also see strong long-term potential for Nha Trang to continue growing as a dynamic commercial, tourism, and hospitality hub within Vietnam and the wider region."

Speaking about the vision behind the initiative, Camellia Dinh, Founder of AHA Vietnam and Founder & CEO of The Brand Promise, shared:

"AHA Connection Day is ultimately about connection. Through each destination we visit, we hope hospitality professionals who once studied, worked, or lived in Australia can come together again, reconnect through shared experiences, exchange stories, and open new opportunities for future collaboration within the industry."

The programme was supported by hospitality and lifestyle partners including KORAÏ The Ocean Beer, Red Apron Fine Wines & Spirits, Bittersweet Chocolatier, and Hotelier Vietnam, contributing to the evening's networking experience.

The Nha Trang edition marks another milestone in AHA Vietnam's ongoing efforts to expand its community presence across Vietnam while contributing to a more connected hospitality industry network.

SOURCE AHA Vietnam