AI CAD-OCI Integration Underway: ALL CONEC Begins Validation of Digital Prosthetic Data Workflow

09 Dec, 2025, 19:55 CST

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ALL CONEC has been chosen as a participant in the Dream Venture Star 11 Oracle × Uclick Program and will begin validating a unified data workflow for digital prosthetic production.

The initiative focuses on integrating design, fabrication, and inspection data—generated from ALL CONEC's AI CAD, ERP, 3D viewer, and IoT 3D printer solutions—into the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) environment.

In the current workflow, various data points created across stages of prosthetic production are often managed separately. ALL CONEC aims to store and manage this data in a consistent structure on OCI, ultimately standardizing the workflow across dental clinics, dental labs, and manufacturers.

If successful, the validation is expected to strengthen data interoperability and improve efficiency across digital prosthetic processes.

