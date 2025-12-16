All CONEC Signs MOU with MINIMAX, Taking First Step in Standardizing Digital Implant Production

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- All CONEC has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Australian digital dental company MINIMAX to establish a collaborative framework for digital implant production and lay the groundwork for overseas market entry.

Digital implant production faces challenges due to differences in national product standards, production protocols, and communication methods. This partnership allows All CONEC to establish platform-based production standards at an early stage.

The collaboration covers validating implant guide and prosthetic production processes, conducting clinical case-based testing, and coordinating with local production partners. By integrating clinical testing from the initial stage, the partnership ensures that the process is verified and applicable in real-world clinical settings, marking a significant step toward global commercialization of digital dental solutions.

Based on this MOU, All CONEC plans sequential expansion into markets such as the U.S. and Southeast Asia. The company also aims to enhance implant guide and prosthetic design capabilities and strengthen automated quality verification functions, further advancing its goal of becoming a global standard digital dental platform.

This collaboration not only supports overseas market entry but also contributes to establishing standardized and commercially viable digital dental production processes worldwide.

SOURCE ALL CONEC