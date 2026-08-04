ai& Collaborates with Voltaiq to Ensure Quality, Reliability, and Safety of Battery Energy Storage for AI Data Centers

Partnership pairs ai&'s sovereign AI compute infrastructure with Voltaiq's Enterprise Battery AI Platform to accelerate grid interconnection, lower power costs, and ensure industry-leading safety and reliability.

CUPERTINO, Calif., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ai& ("ai-and"), a vertically integrated frontier AI technology company, and Voltaiq, the leading Enterprise Battery AI company, today announced plans to deploy battery energy storage systems (BESS) across ai&'s AI data centers in Japan, backed by Voltaiq's unique AI-powered platform for tracking and ensuring battery quality and safety across the full lifecycle, spanning selection, integration, deployment, and operation.

Voltaiq provides a complete BESS stack to ensure battery quality and reliability for AI data centers. Voltaiq provides a complete BESS stack to ensure battery quality and reliability for AI data centers.

The rapid expansion of AI and its associated data center power needs places significant demands on an already overburdened electric grid. Battery storage addresses key challenges to lessen the burden on electricity providers, enabling operators to accelerate grid interconnection, reduce peak demand charges, increase usable power capacity beyond nominal interconnect limits, and maintain uptime through grid disturbances; protecting against failed training runs and breached service-level agreements. At the same time, battery underperformance, downtime, and safety incidents such as thermal events remain among the most serious operational risks facing modern data centers.

Voltaiq will provide ai& AI data centers with the digital infrastructure to monitor and link every stage of the battery lifecycle from design and cell manufacturing through system integration, commissioning, and in-field operation, into a single continuous record. Utilizing a purpose-built data ontology, Voltaiq provides a common language across the battery lifecycle, linking materials, manufacturing, testing, operations, and quality so data can be compared, traced, and analyzed consistently.

Voltaiq's Enterprise Battery AI links field performance to upstream manufacturing and design factors, enabling automated detection and rapid resolution of battery quality anomalies to ensure on-time commissioning and maximized uptime and asset lifetime across ai&'s data centers.

"Data centers can't afford to guess on batteries," said Tal Sholklapper, Co-Founder and CEO of Voltaiq. "The cost of getting it wrong is significant unplanned downtime, re-running model training, higher power bills, and in the worst case, fire. Voltaiq has combined decades of battery expertise and data engineering with the latest AI algorithms to help partners like ai& scale quickly, safely, and as profitably as possible. Our Enterprise Battery AI will help ai& choose the highest-quality batteries, commission them correctly, and operate them at peak performance and safety. This partnership will set the standard for how AI infrastructure is powered — starting in Japan and extending globally."

"Power is the defining constraint of the AI era, and how you store and manage it determines whether you can build fast, run reliably, and operate profitably," said David Bennett, Co-Founder and CEO of ai&. "As we evaluate how to best power our data centers in Japan, Voltaiq gives us confidence that we can ensure the highest performance and safety for our batteries throughout their entire lifespans."

The collaboration is initially focused on ai&'s planned deployments in Japan, where data residency and grid constraints make quality-assured, locally sovereign energy infrastructure especially valuable. Both companies intend to expand the approach across additional sites and markets over time, and to extend the model to additional battery and system partners.

About Voltaiq

Voltaiq is the leading Enterprise Battery AI platform, providing agentic battery engineering and reporting workflows, data management, and analytics that span the full battery lifecycle — from product development and cell manufacturing through system production and in-field operations. Voltaiq's platform is used by leading enterprises across automotive, cell manufacturing, energy storage, and other sectors to ship battery products faster and ensure quality, safety, and performance. Learn more at www.voltaiq.com.

About ai&

ai& is a global AI technology company founded on the simple conviction that whoever owns and optimizes the full stack wins. By integrating next-generation data center infrastructure, heterogeneous compute, and frontier model services into a single optimized platform, ai& gives enterprises and developers the performance, economics, and data sovereignty that no single-layer provider can match. Founded in Japan and expanding globally, ai& is building the foundation for the AI-native future. For more information, visit www.aiand.com, or follow ai& on LinkedIn and X.

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SOURCE Voltaiq