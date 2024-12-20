AI Enters the Classroom: 2024 AI in Teaching Summit Attracts Nearly 500 Educators

TAIPEI, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the growing integration of AI into classrooms and the trend of digital transformation in education, the Taiwan Technology Leadership and Instructional Technology Development Association, Microsoft Taiwan, the Global TEAM Model Education Research Institute, and MetaAge jointly hosted the "2024 AI in Teaching Summit and AI-Integrated Teaching Showcase."

Group photo of distinguished guests.

The hybrid event, held both in-person and online, attracted over 500 participants from the education sector. Attendees included representatives from education bureaus and digital learning offices across Taiwan. Hundreds of school principals, department heads, and teachers from various levels of education also participated, making it a grand and influential gathering.

One of the key highlights of the summit was the "AI-Integrated Teaching Plan Selection", which saw enthusiastic participation from approximately 1,700 teachers nationwide. Educators embraced generative AI technology, incorporating it into HiTeach-assisted classrooms and contributing their lesson plans for selection. These lesson plans not only demonstrated the innovative use of AI in teaching but also served as valuable resources for others. A compilation of 20 outstanding teaching plans was published in an electronic format and shared with attendees. Additionally, award-winning teachers were invited to share their experiences, showcasing the benefits and value of AI in education while providing insights into the future direction of AI-integrated teaching materials.

The summit's keynote forums featured leading speakers, including the Education Business Manager of Microsoft Taiwan, the President of the Global TEAM Model Education Research Institute, and the Business Development Manager of MetaAge. They offered comprehensive discussions on integrating generative AI into education, addressing global trends in digital learning and educational technology. Topics included AI-assisted teaching tools like HiTeach, professional development opportunities, and strategies to connect and strengthen Taiwan's education ecosystem.

The Chairman of the Taiwan Technology Leadership and Instructional Technology Development Association highlighted the Ministry of Education's "Digital Learning Advancement Program" and its "One Tablet per Student" policy, which has significantly promoted digital learning nationwide. With the rapid development of generative AI, the goal is to further enhance teaching efficiency, streamline learning processes, and create smarter, more effective educational environments. This aligns with the broader mission of achieving digital transformation and setting new paradigms for teaching and learning in Taiwan.

SOURCE Global TEAM Model Education Research Institute