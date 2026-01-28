AI, innovation and culture help China's gaming industry gain global appeal: China Daily editorial

BEIJING, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- China's gaming industry has emerged as a major force on the global stage in recent years, built on a strong domestic market and driven by technological innovation, cultural integration and globalization.

China is already the world's largest gaming market, with domestic sales surpassing 325 billion yuan ($46.8 billion) in 2024. By mid-2025, the number of domestic Chinese game users reached around 679 million, and overseas sales of self-developed games exceeded $9.5 billion, up 11.07 percent year-on-year.

A report by AppsFlyer, a mobile attribution and marketing analytics platform, highlighted that Chinese gaming companies accounted for 35 percent of global spending to attract new users, a 22 percent increase from the previous year. Creative output also expanded rapidly, with top advertisers producing 2,400 to 2,600 creative variations per quarter, up 25 to 30 percent year-on-year.

Beyond advertising, Chinese companies have significantly increased investment in research and development, placing themselves at the forefront of global technological innovation. The rapid adoption of artificial intelligence in gaming, e-commerce, social media and marketing reflects China's broader progress in cutting-edge technologies, enabling developers to create unique gaming experiences that resonate globally.

A key factor in the industry's success is the integration of Chinese culture into games. Titles such as Honor of Kings and Black Myth: Wukong leverage Chinese mythology and cultural elements, creating experiences that appeal to diverse audiences while promoting cross-cultural understanding. Chinese games are now available in over 100 countries and regions, demonstrating the global appeal of culturally rich digital entertainment. AI has also played a role in tapping into China's cultural resources and talent, enhancing creative output and storytelling.

The gaming industry's growth supports China's broader economic goals by contributing to digital trade and creating employment opportunities. The development of a comprehensive industry chain, supported by favorable policies that emphasize the importance of cultural industries and the need to build a strong public cultural service system, promotes the sector's sustainable growth.

Games have become a new global language, facilitating cultural exchange and understanding. The progress of China's gaming industry significantly enhances the country's soft power. As digital cultural carriers, Chinese games offer interactive experiences that engage players as interpreters of different cultures. By reaching a broader audience, these games contribute to a greater appreciation of Chinese cultural heritage and values.

