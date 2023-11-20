AI is expected to take centre stage at this year's CX Summit in Kuala Lumpur.

8th Annual CX Summit in Kuala Lumpur – Transformation Accelerated

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been the buzz since the start of 2023 with the likes of GenerativeAI leading the discussions, making both consumers and businesses excited with all possibilities. As such, we expect these conversations to dominate the 8th Customer Experience (CX) Summit in Kuala Lumpur this 29-30 November.

This year's CX Summit has attracted record breaking digital partnerships for the organizers, CCAM, providing for global leading brands to take centre stage in Malaysia through the Summit. The likes of NICE, Huawei, Verint, Talkdesk, Microtel, Twilio, Genesys, NTT Data, ZOOM, ITAPPS, Freshworks, Infobip, Zendesk, Novomind, Zoho, and Cisco Webex have all signed up to showcase their innovation at this year's event. CX experts and enthusiast can expect a full set of artilleries from Omni-channel solutions, CRM systems, Quality & CX tools but with a strong enforcement of AI this time around.

All these promises to introduce latest capabilities into this region – something that stands to benefit the region's digital aspirations as well.

However, do look out for the traditionalist to fight back hard on the basics of customer experience and its best practices. The Organizing-Chair of the CX Summit, Vig Sivalingam proudly states "we have pulled together the best of global perspectives, leading CX Gurus and real case studies that will present not only the good side of customer experience but also educate the audience on the hard-knocks that everyone goes through in the transformation journey". He went on to say that these sharing of CX transformations in the diverse sectors of banking, telecoms, e-commerce, retail, travel and hospitality is bound to enrich this year's Summit audience.

CCAM, the organizing association of the CX Summit is working closely with the Ministry Communications and Digital in Malaysia, the Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), the Human Resource Development Corporation (HRDC) and the Malaysia Convention and Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB) to make CX Summit the premier engagement of its sort in the region.

CX Summit is around the corner, register your seat today!

Tickets are available through https://cxsummit.com.my/. HRDC claimable for local Malaysians under corporate attendance, priced at the best levels in this region at RM2,500.00 (domestic) / USD$600.00 (international).

Contact details of CCAM Secretariat

Landline: 03-78659935 | WhatsApp: 011-5430 5466 | Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Contact Centre Association of Malaysia (CCAM)