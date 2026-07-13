AIA ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF THE AIA HEALTHIEST SCHOOLS COMPETITION

HONG KONG, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIA Group Limited ("AIA" or the "Group") is proud to unveil the winners of the fourth annual AIA Healthiest Schools Competition, a flagship initiative of the AIA Healthiest Schools programme ("AHS") which empowers students aged five to 16 to turn healthy living into everyday action.

Mr Antonius Kapitan, Teacher and Project Lead, SMP IL Kapten Fatubaa, Indonesia, receives the Overall Winner (Regional Winner) Award of the AIA Healthiest Schools Competition from Mr. Lee Yuan Siong, Group Chief Executive and President, AIA Group

Since its launch in 2022, AHS has continued to scale its impact across the region, expanding to 10 Asia-Pacific markets. The programme supports schools and communities in embedding health and wellbeing into the lives of young people, across four pillars: Healthy Eating, Active Lifestyles, Mental Wellbeing and Health & Sustainability.

The 2025/26 competition attracted a record number of entries, reflecting the growing momentum of the programme and the increasing commitment of educators and young people to drive wellbeing initiatives in their communities.

Entries demonstrated how schools are generating breakthrough ideas and turning healthy habits into daily routines that influence behaviour across classrooms, families and communities, with many showing sustained impact over time.

Stuart A. Spencer, AIA Group Chief Marketing Officer and Head of the AHS Competition Judging Panel, said, "The AIA Healthiest Schools Competition is one of the leading programmes of its kind in Asia and is helping young people take ownership of their health by turning knowledge into action.

Across the region, we are seeing rising levels of inactivity, poorer nutrition, and increasing mental health pressures among young people and the evidence shows that early intervention can make a lasting difference. Through this programme, students are developing healthier habits and essential life skills such as creativity, problem-solving, and teamwork.

This programme goes far beyond awareness - it is driving lasting behaviour change and is a powerful manifestation of our Purpose of helping people live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.

Congratulations to our Regional Winner, SMP IL Kapten Fatubaa from Indonesia and the pillar winners. Your shining examples will inspire countless others across the region, shaping a healthier future for young people all over Asia."

The winners were honoured at a regional awards ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand, where a total prize pool of US$100,000 was awarded to support schools' ongoing health and wellbeing initiatives.

Regional Winner – SMP IL Kapten Fatubaa, Indonesia

In a remote border village where students cross rivers and rugged terrain to reach school, SMP IL Kapten Fatubaa transformed a local waste challenge into a powerful learning opportunity. Through its "Huka Upcycling Project," students convert banana peel waste into ice cream, compost, and liquid fertiliser – combining science education with entrepreneurship and community impact. The initiative has benefited over 1,000 people, strengthening environmental literacy, supporting local farmers, and fostering cross-border collaboration.

Category Winners

Health & Sustainability Award – Angchum Secondary School, Cambodia

Student-led campaigns and community partnerships promoted plastic reduction, hygiene, and environmental care. The initiative strengthened sustainable habits and improved health practices across both the school and surrounding community.

Mental Wellbeing Award – Chongqing Nan'an District Shanhu Puhui Experimental Primary School, China

The "Emotion Eco-Park" helps students develop emotional awareness and resolve conflicts through structured activities and dedicated learning areas. The initiative has reduced conflicts and created a more positive school environment.

Active Lifestyles Award – Sekolah Kebangsaan Manir, Malaysia

The "Sihat Aktif Manirian" programme uses digital tracking and goal-setting to encourage healthier daily habits. It has improved hydration, fitness awareness, and student ownership of wellbeing.

Healthy Eating Award – Chu Van An Primary School, Vietnam

The "Happy Meal" project promotes healthy eating through nutrition education, organic gardening, and hands-on cooking. It significantly improved student diets and increased the proportion of students at a healthy weight, while rebuilding trust in school meals.

Looking Ahead

The 2026/27 AHS will continue to build on this strong momentum, expanding its reach to include Myanmar and New Zealand, alongside its existing markets of Australia, Cambodia, Hong Kong SAR(1), Indonesia, Mainland China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam.

By broadening its footprint, AIA aims to extend the programme's positive impact to even more students and communities across Asia-Pacific, further advancing its Purpose of helping people live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.

To learn more about the programme, visit ahs.aia.com.

About AIA

AIA Group Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively "AIA" or the "Group") comprise the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group. It has a presence in 18 markets – wholly-owned branches and subsidiaries in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan (China), Vietnam, Brunei and Macau SAR(2), and a 49 per cent joint venture in India. In addition, AIA has a 24.99 per cent shareholding in China Post Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

The business that is now AIA was first established in Shanghai more than a century ago in 1919. It is a market leader in Asia (ex-Japan) based on life insurance premiums and holds leading positions across the majority of its markets. It had total assets of US$345 billion as of 31 December 2025.

AIA meets the long-term savings and protection needs of individuals by offering a range of products and services including life insurance, accident and health insurance and savings plans. The Group also provides employee benefits, credit life and pension services to corporate clients. Through an extensive network of agents, partners and employees across Asia, AIA serves the holders of more than 44 million individual policies and over 16 million participating members of group insurance schemes.

AIA Group Limited is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock codes "1299" for HKD counter and "81299" for RMB counter with American Depositary Receipts (Level 1) traded on the over-the-counter market under the ticker symbol "AAGIY".

Notes:

Hong Kong SAR refers to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. Macau SAR refers to the Macau Special Administrative Region.

SOURCE AIA Group Limited