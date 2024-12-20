AIA Carnival Celebrates 10 Years of Priceless Memories at the Central Harbourfront

HONG KONG, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated AIA Carnival, title sponsored by AIA Hong Kong (AIA), opens its gates with great excitement as this popular winter tradition on the Hong Kong Central Harbourfront celebrates its 10th Birthday. Running daily from 20th December 2024 through to 16th February 2025, this beloved winter tradition invites locals and visitors alike, to join the celebration spanning Christmas, New Year, and Chinese New Year.

(From left to right) Ms. Melissa Wong, Chief Customer & Marketing Officer of AIA Hong Kong & Macau, Mr. Alger Fung, Chief Executive Officer of AIA Hong Kong and Macau, Mr. Randy Bloom, CEO of Great China Entertainment Group and artistic performers jointly celebrate the 10th birthday and opening of AIA Carnival.

An event that has become synonymous with the Hong Kong Harbourfront and exceptional family-friendly entertainment each winter, the AIA Carnival is a seasonal "must" for close to a million people each year. This unique event attracts thrill seekers, families, couples, and people of all generations and locations, providing an unforgettable experience that brings the community together through world-class entertainment.

Mr. Alger Fung, Chief Executive Officer of AIA Hong Kong & Macau, said: "Over the past decade, AIA Carnival has become a Hong Kong's mega event. AIA Carnival has brought together people from all walks of life — our customers, beneficiaries of charities, visitors and the wider public — to celebrate the values of love, connection and well-being. Together, we have made an economic impact of HKD1.8 billion throughout the years.

This year, in honour of the AIA Carnival's 10th birthday, we have themed it 'Season of Love'. We are delighted to donate over 40,000 tickets to community beneficiaries and send plush toys to children in paediatric care, spreading joy and love. We hope the AIA Carnival continues to bring smiles, laughter, priceless memories and love to the community, helping everyone to live 'Healthier, Longer, Better Lives'."

To celebrate its 10th Birthday, the AIA Carnival will host it's biggest event yet, featuring popular favourites returning alongside exciting new attractions, including several making their Hong Kong debut Prepare to be thrilled by over 28 rides shipped from Europe, win your share of over one million brand-new plush toys at the skill games booths – there's over 30 games to choose from - and explore interactive zones and photo opportunities all designed to create a photogenic setting for your most memorable moments. In addition, the F&B Village and adjoining Community Arena will be even bigger this year with 19 food stalls and 300 Community Partners, and the newest attraction to AIA Carnival, the Blue Girl Dai Pai Dong, offers a visually stimulating respite and an electrifying entertainment venue all in one.

"Today marks a significant milestone in our journey as we celebrate the 10th year of a cherished Hong Kong tradition. Over the past weeks our teams have been working hard to produce an extraordinary event that promises to ignite joy and elicit smiles from our visitors this holiday season. The evolution of this event year after year is a testament to the unwavering support of our partners, community, and loyal fans. We are proud of what the event has accomplished in the last 10 years and eagerly anticipate welcoming each and every one of you to the AIA Carnival.", said Randy Bloom, Chief Executive Officer - Great China Entertainment Company, the event's producer.

There is no limit for live entertainment at the AIA Carnival. In addition to the popular rides, games, selfie installations, and food & beverage options, there are a lot of new attractions this year.

AIA Alta presents The World Circus

At the AIA Alta presents The World Circus, you will experience an all-new awe-inspiring line-up featuring performers from 12 countries that will have you on the edge of your seats. Artists will show off seemingly impossible feats alongside talented performers who will engage the crowd with family-friendly humour. Following a record-breaking year last year, The World Circus, produced by the globally acclaimed Gandeys Circus, who prides itself on selecting worldwide talents to assemble a superstar cast of performers, is a powerhouse of creativity and entertainment featuring acts from Colombia, Argentina, Mexico, Ethiopia, Brazil, and the UK. Up to four shows are scheduled daily, with the 65-minute long performance running without interval. December shows are selling fast, and seats are limited.

Live at the Big Top

For our Grande Finale week, the Big Top will transform once again into Hong Kong's most unique live music venue. From 11th until 16th February 2025, experience an incredible line-up of local and international acts including Hong Kong's beloved singer/songwriter, Gareth.T, Multi-platinum global sensation, Christopher, the returning favourite, Mania - the ABBA tribute show, and a very special party from Magic Room x SuNKeN - all in an intimate setting that puts you up close and personal with your favourite artists. Limited tickets are on sale now.

12th February – Christopher (Denmark)

13th February – Gareth.T (Hong Kong) with special guest Gordon Flanders

14th February – Magic Room x SuNKeN

15th & 16th February – Mania – The ABBA Tribute

Blue Girl Dai Pai Dong

Premiering at the AIA Carnival, the Blue Girl Dai Pai Dong celebrates Hong Kong's vibrant culture of bars, local traditions, and live entertainment with a cutting edge, custom-made Dai Pai Dong setting.

As you step inside, you'll be transported to a space that pushes boundaries and celebrates creativity, making it the ultimate destination for those looking for an unforgettable Hong Kong experience. Join us as we present a diverse line-up of events from dance and electro music, Canto disco classics, stand-up comedy, and bar takeovers by your favourite local movers and shakers.

As a first-time concept in Hong Kong's vibrant event scene, this event space has been custom-designed to cater for a myriad of event formats from ticketed music events and performing arts shows, to private parties and corporate events. Join our opening night event to be one of the first to immerse yourself in this truly unique, next level Dai Pai Dong experience.

Both a bar for AIA Carnival goers and a ticketed event venue, the line-up includes events by Jokerz x Takeout Comedy, Cassio, Benny Cee, Soho House, Reflex/Broadback, Lan Kwai Fong, Dead Poets, Call me Al, and many, many more. For event details and to book tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/the-blue-girl-dai-pai-dong-3910273.

AIA Carnival 360 Degree Viewing Platform

Making the most of the picturesque Central Harbourfront location, a towering elevated viewing platform has been created to offer Carnival-goers the ultimate social media-worthy vantage point. From this prime spot, you can capture the iconic Hong Kong Observation Wheel, the popular Wave Swinger, and Lighthouse Slip, all set against the backdrop of the Hong Kong Harbourfront skyline. This spectacular view will become the most photographed in Hong Kong this winter. It will dominate your feed, don't miss your chance to snap the perfect shot!

New Rides! Vertical Limited & Circus Circus Funhouse

One of the worlds top thrill rides makes an exhilarating return to Hong Kong for AIA Carnival's 10th Birthday. The "Vertical Limited" standing at an eye-watering 35.8m tall, propels people high into the air over the Central Harbourfront. This will once again be one of the most popular rides of the AIA Carnival for those who dare to experience the thrill. For those seeking more excitement, the brand-new 3-Storey Fun House, makes its Hong Kong debut, promising spine-tingling fun, that will leave you shaking in your boots. Both attractions are set to be crowd favourites.

Partner Activations:

This year, AIA Carnival is joined by a core group of seven Proud Supporting Partners: UBS, Cathay, lankwaifong.com, The LEGO Group, Trip.com, The Sandbox., and Mercedes. Each a returning partner from last year, alongside many more AIA Carnival partners, these globally loved brands will bring brand new interactive activations, customer giveaways, and branded promotions to add to the enjoyment of the AIA Carnival

Activations to look out for include:

AIA Rethink Healthy Workshops – AIA believes that health isn't one size fits all. Through a series of engaging and interactive workshops, AIA aims to inspire participants to embrace their unique health journeys from fresh perspectives.



The workshop series includes festive art crafting sessions – such as creating Christmas ornaments using recycled material, which offer a fun and meaningful way to celebrate sustainability and creativity. Other workshops include sparkling tea tasting experience, photography workshops with award-winning professionals, and Grand Seiko watch showcase. Limited sessions will be open for the general public, with onsite registration offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Visit AIA Rethink Healthy Zone for more details.





AIA believes that health isn't one size fits all. Through a series of engaging and interactive workshops, AIA aims to inspire participants to embrace their unique health journeys from fresh perspectives. The workshop series includes festive art crafting sessions – such as creating Christmas ornaments using recycled material, which offer a fun and meaningful way to celebrate sustainability and creativity. Other workshops include sparkling tea tasting experience, photography workshops with award-winning professionals, and Grand Seiko watch showcase. Limited sessions will be open for the general public, with onsite registration offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Visit AIA Rethink Healthy Zone for more details. The LEGO® Build Competition – LEGO® have partnered with our Community Programme this year to bring a fun, educational, and interactive activity to the Community Arena. The LEGO® Build Competition invites teams of children aged 8 – 14 years to compete for the title of the AIA Carnival Young LEGO® Champions. Each week, up to 10 teams are tasked with building a LEGO® structure based on the weekly theme. One team will be selected as the weekly winner and entered into the Grand Finale where the Champions will be crowned. Teams will win special LEGO® prizes, and winning teams will have their creative masterpieces displayed at the AIA Carnival for everyone to see. On Saturday, 4 th January, a special bonus, 'Family Day', will be open to teams of children and their family members to create, build, and collaborate together.





– LEGO® have partnered with our Community Programme this year to bring a fun, educational, and interactive activity to the Community Arena. The LEGO® Build Competition invites teams of children aged 8 – 14 years to compete for the title of the AIA Carnival Young LEGO® Champions. Each week, up to 10 teams are tasked with building a LEGO® structure based on the weekly theme. One team will be selected as the weekly winner and entered into the Grand Finale where the Champions will be crowned. Teams will win special LEGO® prizes, and winning teams will have their creative masterpieces displayed at the AIA Carnival for everyone to see. On Saturday, 4 January, a special bonus, 'Family Day', will be open to teams of children and their family members to create, build, and collaborate together. The Sandbox Activation – This year, The Sandbox presents a IRL fibreglass voxel photo installation where AIA Carnival guests can take photos with their favourite The Sandbox characters. In addition, special QR codes will be displayed around the activation space where Carnival fans can scan to redeem 5 SAND tokens on a The Sandbox account which can be used to redeem popcorn or a soft drink at the Sweets and Treats booth in the F&B Village. An exciting real-life utilisation of cryptocurrency at a live event.





This year, The Sandbox presents a IRL fibreglass voxel photo installation where AIA Carnival guests can take photos with their favourite The Sandbox characters. In addition, special QR codes will be displayed around the activation space where Carnival fans can scan to redeem 5 SAND tokens on a The Sandbox account which can be used to redeem popcorn or a soft drink at the Sweets and Treats booth in the F&B Village. An exciting real-life utilisation of cryptocurrency at a live event. Mercedes Benz Activation – Near the front entry of the AIA Carnival, a Mercedes G-Wagon will stand proudly, scaling an imitation mountain. This impressive photo moment will sit alongside a returning popular attraction from last year, the Mercedes Benz Mini Driving School where kids can take a spin in mini-Mercedes replicas.





– Near the front entry of the AIA Carnival, a Mercedes G-Wagon will stand proudly, scaling an imitation mountain. This impressive photo moment will sit alongside a returning popular attraction from last year, the Mercedes Benz Mini Driving School where kids can take a spin in mini-Mercedes replicas. Ocean Park Panda Land – Bringing two of Hong Kong's most loved entertainment icons together, Ocean Park and AIA Carnival present a Panda Land photo installation to celebrate An An and Ke Ke , as well as Ying Ying and Le Le with their twin cubs', first Christmas in Hong Kong . Find out more about these adorable pandas in this educational space, and scan QR codes to redeem special Ocean Park offers.

The Community Programme

At the heart of the AIA Carnival lies the Community Arena, acts from over 250 professional and amateur local community groups. This cherished platform shines a light on the special stars of the local community. Whether showcasing arts, dance, music, sporting talent, or educational workshops, this is a platform where everyone can take centre stage. As we continue to expand on this hugely popular and meaningful programme, this year's highlights include a Migrant Worker's Day featuring performances from diverse migrant groups in Hong Kong, Inclusion Day with fitness classes and silent discos for neurodivergent communities, the eagerly anticipated return of the Strongman and Strongwoman Competition featuring athletes worldwide, local community art exhibitions, student band performances, and much more. The AIA Carnival embodies our commitment to community engagement through our vibrant Community Programme."

This year over 40,000 AIA Carnival tickets have been donated to various charitable organisations and schools, a record high, as we look to ensure more people are able to enjoy the AIA Carnival.

F&B Village

Adjacent to the Community Arena sits the popular F&B Village where Carnival goers can watch daily free entertainment while sipping on a bubble tea, snacking on siu mai, relaxing with a cold beer, or enjoying a New York slice. This year, the offering is even bigger than ever, with 19 curated vendors, each presenting an international array of drinks, snacks, and main meals that will suit all taste buds. Featuring street food classics from last year such as CSC, Cheung Chau Cinema Club, and Xiao Taipei, as well as a special menu from new eateries including award-winning Indian cuisine by Tulsi, Spam Musubi's and Poke bowls from Pololi, and authentic French Crepes from La Creperie. And, as the sun sets, the Stella Bar has a full range of beers, wines, and spirits to enjoy responsibly.

Live at the Big Top

Live at the Big Top 2025 kicks off with multi-platinum artist Christopher Nissen, known by his stage name 'Christopher' - one of the biggest pop stars to emerge from Denmark in recent years with over 3.5 billion streams. He has since gained an enormous following in Korea & China, amassing over half a billion streams in Korea alone and topping QQ Music charts in China multiple times.

In the past years, he has collaborated with artists such as CHUNG HA, Lee Young-Ji and Griff. In 2023 he starred and composed the music for a Netflix movie called "A Beautiful Life" after its release it immediately became the #1 film on the platform, earning critical acclaim and charting worldwide.

The following night, after a whirlwind year of releasing music touring Asia, and performing at festivals and school shows, Gareth.T is back and ready to kick off 2025 with a brand-new concert! Catch him *Live at the Big Top* at Central Harbourfront, just in time for a pre-Valentine's Day celebration. Whether you're coupled up or flying solo, get ready for a night filled with heartfelt tunes and romance-friendly vibes as Gareth sings his heart out for fans near and far.

Based in Hong Kong, Gareth.T has become a beloved singer-songwriter, known for his unique style and genuine charm. With hits like *Boyfriend Material*, *Honest*, *緊急聯絡人*, *勁浪漫*, *超溫馨*, *國際孤獨等級*, and more, his relatable lyrics and soulful voice have captured the hearts of listeners. A true gem of the Hong Kong music scene, Gareth continues to make fans proud to call him one of their own.

Gareth.T will also be joined by special guest Gordon Flanders on the night. A 25-year-old singer-songwriter from Hong Kong who combines a unique style of R&B vocals with guitar. After graduating from the renowned Senzoku Gakuen College of Music in Japan, he returned to HK and worked as a producer and composer for many famous local singers.

His talent knows no bounds as he demonstrates his strong musical foundations by expanding beyond R&B into jazz and bossa nova, and even releasing music in English, Mandarin, Cantonese and Japanese.

His songs, such as "1234" and "INSECURE" have accumulated over 20 million plays on various platforms, solidifying his position as a rising star in the Mandarin R&B scene. He released his first solo album, "FLANDERS, " in 2023, which combines alternative and diverse musical elements with Mandarin music, depicting the unique musical style of GORDON FLANDERS.

Known for his strong personal style and smooth melodies, this special guest appearance at Live at the Big Top is one not to be missed and set to be the perfect pre-Valentine show.

As we enter the weekend, Magic Room, born in Hong Kong in 2020, has grown from underground electronic music events into a cultural phenomenon. In collaboration with SuNKeN, producer of an exceptional sold-out show at last year's Live at the Big Top, this show will be a very special Magic Room experience in the extraordinary Big Top setting. Stay tuned for a showstopping headliner announcement coming soon.

For the grand finale, three showings of the fan-favourite, the world's #1 ABBA tribute show, returns to the Big Top. The original tribute from London's West End., Mania – the ABBA Tribute stakes you back in time by recreating one of the world's finest pop groups in a live stage performance. This highly polished and professional production was created in 1999 and played its first show in 2000. In 2002, it played 18 weeks in the Strand Theatre London re-creating the ABBA phenomenon for fans from all over the world.

The show has toured internationally in regions as far afield as Venezuela, North America, Tahiti, Mexico, Germany, France, Switzerland, Austria, Holland, Denmark, Sweden, Luxemburg, and now, Hong Kong, making this the world's most successful touring ABBA tribute show.

As they continue to tour the globe, ticket sales for most venues sell out long before the show hits the town. Don't miss out on this show. You'll be sure to be "having the time of your life".

If you are a fan of live music, the close proximity and intimate nature of this unique music setting promises something extraordinary for the fans.

Book your tickets (www.aiacarnival.com/liveatthebigtop) and don't miss the opportunity to get up close and personal with the stars as they perform for you from the Circus round

More information is available, and tickets can be purchased on, www.aiacarnival.com. When purchasing in advance online, fans can enjoy benefits such as discounts of at least $20 per AIA Carnival ticket (compared to buying at the gate), 10% discount on token bundles, securing Circus tickets on popular Peak Days and the sell-out VIP seats, and quicker entry access via the Advance Ticket queue.

About Great China Entertainment Group Limited

Great China Entertainment Group Limited, is a Great Entertainment Group company.

Great Entertainment Group Limited is a multi-award-winning event organiser and producer, who connects brands and communities through entertainment. Our expertise is in delivering large-scale, memorable events that generate high-value marketing opportunities for our partners. Over the last eight years GCEG have entertained and engaged over 20 million consumers through our diverse portfolio of more than 500 events. By sharing the wonder of entertainment through quality production, our mission is to: Engage. Entertain. Inspire.

About AIA Hong Kong & Macau

AIA Group Limited established its operations in Hong Kong in 1931. To date, AIA Hong Kong and AIA Macau have close to 17,000 financial planners1, as well as an extensive network of independent financial advisors, brokerage and bancassurance partners. We serve over 3.6 million customers2, offering them a wide selection of professional services and products ranging from individual life, group life, accident, medical and health, pension, personal lines insurance to investment-linked assurance schemes with numerous investment options. We are also dedicated to providing superb product solutions to meet the financial needs of high-net-worth customers.

1 as at 30 June 2024

2 Including AIA Hong Kong and AIA Macau's individual life, group insurance and pension customers (as at 30 June 2024)

SOURCE AIA Carnival