AIA Hong Kong & Macau launches OptimaCEO Medical Plan

Revolutionary, prestigious medical and wellness solutions help high-end customers and their families achieve longer healthspans

Introduces brand-new infinite health programmes and the rare-in-market Wellness Relationship Manager

Comprises over 500 medical specialists and healthcare professionals from diverse disciplines to provide comprehensive support for treatment and recovery

HONG KONG, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- High-end customers have high expectations – not just when it comes to wealth planning, but also their health. AIA Hong Kong & Macau places "Health comes first" at the core of its strategy for high-end customers, combining thorough understanding of their pain points with a firm commitment to developing innovative products and achieving breakthroughs in value-added services. This approach has enabled the creation of a sustainable ecosystem of medical services that helps customers achieve optimal physical and mental well-being, as well as a harmonious balance between wealth and health.

AIA Hong Kong & Macau recently upgraded its signature medical protection solution with a series of value-added services to the revolutionary OptimaCEO Medical Plan[1], a medical and wellness solution that integrates prestigious concierge services[2], Signature Healthcare Circle[3],[7] and health rewards. During the promotional period[4], customers can experience the brand-new infinite health programmes[5],[6],[#] designed to support their holistic well-being and to help high-end customers and their families strive towards longer healthspans together.

Ms Alice Liang, Chief Proposition & Healthcare Officer of AIA Hong Kong & Macau, said, "Medical advancements have increased survival rates. However, they have also added complexities to medical solutions. For high-end customers, this wide variety of new therapies can be compounded by medical inflation and fragmented healthcare services, so finding the most effective treatment is not a simple task. Delays in treatment could also potentially impact one's health and life.

In response, AIA has applied its deep understanding of customers' needs to meticulously curate a Signature Healthcare Circle[3],[7] covering a wide range of healthcare professionals. This team includes not only senior specialists for carrying out treatments, but also multi-disciplinary cancer care medical professionals such as physiotherapists, nutritionists and traditional Chinese medicine practitioners to ensure care from treatment to recovery. These new products and services are setting a new industry benchmark by enhancing customer experience, promoting proactive health management in society and helping the public achieve Healthier, Longer, Better Lives."

High-end customers live successful yet hectic lives and often lack the time to take care of themselves, necessitating dedicated services to address their healthcare needs. Therefore, this plan also includes a dedicated concierge service hotline[7] that connects customers with various medical and wellness services[6], such as appointment booking with the Signature Healthcare Circle[7],[11] and swift access to quality healthcare resources. Furthermore, customers can surpass age-related limitations and achieve longer healthspans with personalised wellness guidance from the rare-in-market[9] Wellness Relationship Manager[5].

Brand-new infinite health programmes [5],[6],[#] help customers achieve longer healthspans

High-end customers understand the importance of taking proactive health planning measures. However, there are numerous health services available in the market, and not all are science-based. Therefore, AIA Hong Kong & Macau has introduced infinite health programmes[5],[6],[#] for the first time, which are aimed at early identification of health issues and risk factors through scientifically grounded assessments. Via precise measurements and continuous monitoring, personalised healthcare support is provided to optimise customers' physical functions, mental health and metabolic performance, thereby enhancing their overall health quality. During the promotional period[4], customers may experience this plan for free.

Key features of the OptimaCEO Medical Plan [ 1] :

Prestigious concierge support hotline[7] connects customers to medical and wellness services at their fingertips

The Plan offers 24-hour general health hotline[10] appointment making with the Signature Healthcare Circle[7],[11], and rare-in-market[9] Wellness Relationship Manager[5],[7], to maintain seamless communication with customers, promptly address their unique wellness needs and provide personalised guidance. It also offers the first-in-market[9] Child and Adolescent Development Support Hotline[6],[7],[10] which provides professional parenting support, helping parents cultivate harmonious parent-child relationships while managing parenting stress.



Signature Healthcare Circle[3],[7] with multi-disciplinary cancer treatment[6],[7] and care

Comprises more than 500 medical specialists and healthcare professionals from diverse medical disciplines – including surgeons, oncologists and other professionals – over 80% of whom possess more than a decade of experience in their practice. The team also includes physiotherapists, nutritionists and Chinese medicine practitioners to deliver quality healthcare for customers and support them every step of the way, from diagnosis to treatment and recovery.



First-in-market[9] Health Wallet[12] for redeeming elevating wellness services[6] or medical protection[8] Whether customers have treatment needs or make no claims, they will be able to enjoy this rewards scheme. Health Wallet rewards customers for leading healthy lifestyles with benefits including network treatment rewards, hospital cash, lower room class cash, day surgery cash, and no-claim bonus that can be accumulated in the Health Wallet[12]. Accumulated benefits can, in turn, be used for redemptions for wellness treatments, check-up services and vaccinations[6] or enhanced medical protection[8] such as reimbursing eligible medical charges.

Additionally, the OptimaCEO Medical Plan – First Gift[13] provides an instant shield for newborn babies. An existing insured[14] of an OptimaCEO Medical Plan[1] policy will be eligible to enrol in the OptimaCEO Medical Plan – First Gift[13]. The plan offers protection for newborns on the date of birth and within 90 days after birth and also provides hospitalisation and surgical benefits with coverage for congenital conditions with an overall policy limit up to HKD100,000. The OptimaCEO series also offer the OptimaCEO Pearl Medical Plan to meet the needs of different customers.

Customers who successfully enrol in the OptimaCEO Medical Plan[1] during the promotion period[4] can enjoy the complimentary child and adolescent growth and development initial assessment service[6],[15] or infinite health programmes[5],[6],[#] and complimentary wellness treatment services[5],[6],[#] provided by AIA Alta Wellness Haven[16].

About AIA Hong Kong & Macau

AIA Group Limited established its operations in Hong Kong in 1931. To date, AIA Hong Kong and AIA Macau have close to 17,000 financial planners[1], as well as an extensive network of independent financial advisors, brokerage and bancassurance partners. We serve over 3.6 million customers[2], offering them a wide selection of professional services and products ranging from individual life, group life, accident, medical and health, pension, personal lines insurance to investment-linked assurance schemes with numerous investment options. We are also dedicated to providing superb product solutions to meet the financial needs of high-net-worth customers.

1 as at 30 June 2024 2 Including AIA Hong Kong and AIA Macau's individual life, group insurance and pension customers (as at 30 June 2024)

