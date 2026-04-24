AIA Hong Kong leads the industry as No.1 Insurer of Choice in Hong Kong for 12 consecutive years

HONG KONG, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIA Hong Kong* has once again been recognised as the No.1 insurer of choice in Hong Kong**, and has achieved the highest number of No.1 market positions in 2025++. This recognition is based on the Provisional Statistics on Hong Kong Long Term Business released by the Insurance Authority.#

Our No.1 market positions include:

Mr. Alger Fung, Chief Executive Officer of AIA Hong Kong & Macau

Number of New Business Policies (No.1 for 12 consecutive years + )

) Number of Inforce Policies (No.1 for 12 consecutive years + )

) Annualised New Premiums from Agency Channel^

New Office Premiums from Agency Channel^

Number of New Business Policies from Agency Channel

Number of New Business Policies from Brokerage Channel

Mr. Alger Fung, Chief Executive Officer of AIA Hong Kong & Macau, said, "Being the consistent market leader for over a decade in both New Business and Inforce Policies is deeply meaningful to us, as it reflects our purpose in action. It affirms that when individuals and families seek protection, they choose AIA as their insurer of choice for our compelling health and wealth propositions, and they stay with us because we stand by them through different stages of their life with our reliable services, delightful experiences and our shared commitment to creating positive impact for society. We will build on this strong foundation and continue to help more people live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives."

Beyond market metrics, independent surveys based on daily consumer interviews conducted by global research firm YouGov show that AIA is the only insurer in Hong Kong to achieve top results across a wide range of brand metrics. AIA earned the title of Hong Kong's most popular insurance brand for 10 consecutive years.##

Remarks

* Refers to AIA International Limited, AIA Company Limited and AIA Everest Life Company Limited. ** "No. 1 insurer of choice in Hong Kong" refers to AIA Hong Kong being chosen by the most customers, supported by being first in Number of New Business Policies and Number of Inforce Policies for 12 consecutive years+. ++ "The highest number of No. 1 market positions" refers to the top position achieved by AIA International Limited, AIA Company Limited and AIA Everest Life Company Limited in the following categories: Number of Inforce Policies, Number of New Business Policies, Annualised New Premiums from Agency Channel^, New Office Premiums from Agency Channel^, Number of New Business Policies from Agency Channel, Number of New Business Policies from Brokerage Channel—making up the highest share among the 11 key metrics compared to other market peers. # Source: The latest provisional statistics of the Insurance Authority on Hong Kong long-term business from January to December 2025. The policies refer to Direct Individual New Business and Direct Inforce Business of Participating Business, Other Businesses (Excluding Group Business) and Linked Long Term (Class C). "Agency channel" refers to "Agents" as classified by the Hong Kong Insurance Authority under Distribution Channel. + According to the annual statistics of the Insurance Authority on Hong Kong long-term business since 2014, and the provisional statistics of the Insurance Authority on Hong Kong long-term business from January to December 2025. ^ "Annualised New Premiums" represents 100% of annualised first year premium and 10% of single premium. "New Office Premiums" represents 100% of annualised first year premium and 100% of single premium. ## AIA has been the Top Insurance Brand in Brand Consideration and Most Likely to Purchase in Hong Kong for 10 consecutive years since 2016. Source: YouGov.



About AIA Hong Kong & Macau

AIA Group Limited established its operations in Hong Kong in 1931. To date, AIA Hong Kong and AIA Macau have more than 19,000 financial planners[1], as well as an extensive network of independent financial advisors, brokerage and bancassurance partners. We serve over 3.7 million customers[2], offering them a wide selection of professional services and products ranging from individual life, group life, accident, medical and health, pension, personal lines insurance to investment-linked assurance schemes with numerous investment options. We are also dedicated to providing superb product solutions to meet the financial needs of high-net-worth customers.

[1] As at 31 December 2025 [2] Including AIA Hong Kong and AIA Macau's individual life, group insurance and pension customers (as at 31 December 2025)

SOURCE AIA Hong Kong and Macau