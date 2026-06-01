AIC Collaborates with NVIDIA as Ecosystem Partner to Accelerate AI Infrastructure with NVIDIA BlueField Platform

TAIPEI, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIC, a leading provider of enterprise storage and server infrastructure, today announced its collaborating with NVIDIA to integrate the NVIDIA Vera BlueField-4 STX Storage Processor into next-generation AI infrastructure platforms designed for enterprise, cloud, and high-performance computing environments.

Key Highlights

AIC as NVIDIA Ecosystem Partner

AIC integrates the NVIDIA Vera BlueField-4 STX Storage Processor into its latest AI storage and server platforms

Joint solution targets AI factories, large-scale data centers, and enterprise AI deployment scenarios

Enhances storage acceleration, data protection, data movement efficiency, and AI workload performance

AIC provides hardware platform design and system integration based on NVIDIA STX architecture

Solution supports scalable AI infrastructure from edge to cloud environments

As AI workloads continue to scale rapidly across industries, enterprises are increasingly adopting infrastructure that can efficiently handle massive data throughput, distributed computing, and storage-intensive AI training and inference tasks. This collaboration brings together NVIDIA AI infrastructure and data processing innovation with AIC's expertise in high-performance system design and hardware integration.

Through this initiative, AIC is integrating the NVIDIA Vera BlueField-4 STX Storage Processor into its AI infrastructure portfolio to deliver enhanced data processing capabilities, improved storage efficiency, in-silicon security, and optimized workload performance for AI-driven environments. The integration enables more efficient and secure data movement between compute, storage, and networking layers, helping reduce bottlenecks in modern AI factories.

"AIC is focused on delivering scalable and efficient infrastructure platforms that enable the next wave of AI innovation," said Michael Liang, President and CEO of AIC. "By integrating the NVIDIA Vera BlueField-4 STX Storage Processor into our AI systems, we are strengthening our ability to deliver high-performance, enterprise-ready AI hardware platform that meets the demands of next-generation workloads."

AIC's role in the collaboration is to design and deliver hardware platform solutions and system integration based on NVIDIA STX architecture, enabling customers to deploy optimized AI infrastructure with flexible configurations for diverse workloads. These platforms are engineered to support high-density computing, advanced storage architectures, and scalable deployment models across data center environments.

"AI factories are reshaping the modern data center, requiring a new class of infrastructure that brings compute, storage, networking and security together as a unified platform," said Jason Hardy, vice president of Storage Technologies at NVIDIA. "With the NVIDIA Vera BlueField-4 STX Storage Processor, NVIDIA is accelerating data-centric workloads for the agentic AI era, while ecosystem partners like AIC play a critical role in delivering these next-generation architectures at scale."

At COMPUTEX 2026, AIC will showcase its latest AI infrastructure platforms featuring the NVIDIA Vera BlueField-4 STX Storage Processor, highlighting advancements in storage acceleration, AI workload optimization, and scalable system design for enterprise and cloud deployments.

Visitors can explore AIC's AI infrastructure innovations at Booth N1106 during COMPUTEX 2026.

About AIC

AIC is a global leader in server and storage solutions. With 30 years of expertise in high-density storage servers, storage server barebones, and high-performance computers/servers. The company's in-house design, manufacturing, and validation capabilities ensure products are highly flexible and configurable. Headquartered in Taiwan, AIC operates offices and facilities across the United States, Asia, and Europe. For more information, please visit www.aicipc.com.

SOURCE AIC Inc.