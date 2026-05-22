KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asian Institute of Chartered Bankers (AICB) today reaffirmed its role in strengthening the banking talent pipeline in Malaysia and the wider region as more than 700 banking professionals were recognised at its 9th Chartered Banker Conferment Ceremony, including members from Cambodia, the Maldives and the Philippines. The regional representation reflects AICB's growing regional reach and continued commitment to advancing professional standards across the financial services industry.

AICB Recognises More Than 700 Banking Professionals, Strengthens Future-Ready Talent Across Malaysia and the Region

Held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, the ceremony marked a significant milestone for the banking profession as the industry navigates rapid developments in artificial intelligence, digital assets, sustainability expectations and increasingly complex risk environments. According to AICB's 2025 Workforce Survey, 57% of financial institutions remain in the early stages of AI adoption, while 62% cited technology outpacing workforce capabilities as the key barrier to closing skills gaps. This underscores the urgency to strengthen workforce readiness, governance capability and accelerate targeted development in critical and emerging skills as banking continues to evolve.

Delivering the special address, Deputy Governor, Encik Adnan Zaylani said, "Looking ahead, the role of bankers must also evolve beyond traditional financing to become enablers of growth. The role of banks is not just as financial intermediaries but also strategic enablers of economic transformation. As the operating landscape shifts, economic and industry growth is increasingly accompanied by complex and interconnected risks, placing greater demand on judgement, contextual understanding and forward-looking risk assessment."

In his welcome remarks, AICB Chairman, Tan Sri Azman Hashim said, "Malaysia's banking sector must continue investing in people with the same urgency that it invests in technology. As artificial intelligence, digital assets and sustainability expectations reshape financial services, the industry needs bankers who can apply these tools responsibly, manage new risks and uphold public confidence. AICB's qualifications, together with initiatives such as the Future Skills Framework (FSF) and FSF Xcel – the skills assessment platform, are designed to help banks identify, build and sustain the skills needed for a resilient and future-ready workforce."

Paul Denton, President, Chartered Banker Institute (CBI), UK, added that, "In an increasingly complex global environment, banking professionals are expected not only to master new technologies, but to exercise sound judgement, ethical leadership and long‑term responsibility. Chartered Banker status signals that commitment. Today's conferment recognises both individual achievement and participation in a global professional community built on integrity, competence and public trust. Through our long‑standing partnership with AICB, we are proud to support banking professionals in Malaysia and across the region as they build the skills, judgement and values needed to lead through change."

At the ceremony, AICB conferred the prestigious Fellow Chartered Banker status on seven distinguished banking leaders, awarded Chartered Banker status to 114 members and celebrated 611 Associate Chartered Bankers, alongside recipients of the Excellence and Corporate Awards. The seven leaders conferred with Fellow Chartered Banker status were: Amanah Aboobucker, Group Chief Sustainability Officer, AmBank Group; Faradina Mohammad Ghouse, Group Chief Compliance Officer, AmBank Group; Shamsul Bahrom Mohamed Ibrahim, Group Chief Risk Officer, AmBank Group; YM Raja Shah Riman Raja Harun Al-Rashid, Chief Risk & Compliance Officer, Cagamas Berhad; Arshad Mohamed Ismail, Group Chief Executive Officer, Malaysian Rating Corporation Berhad; Dr Hu Meng Kui, AICB Examiner for the Professionalism and Ethics Module; and Fong Seow Loong, former Chief Credit Officer, Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad.

This year's ceremony also marked a first for AICB, with Vorn Samedy from Wing Bank (Cambodia) PLC and Thong Min Fong from Hong Leong Bank Berhad recognised as Overall Subject Prize Global Winners by the Chartered Banker Institute, in their studies of Commercial Banking, and Bank Risk Management respectively. Awarded for achieving the highest marks globally, they are the first AICB members to receive this recognition.

The event also recognised Public Bank Group as the Platinum Winner of the Leading Bank for Professional Development Award, for having the highest number of certified employees among AICB Corporate Member Banks in 2025. Meanwhile, Maybank Group received the Leading Bank for Chartered Banker Award for producing the highest number of Chartered Bankers in 2025. These recognitions underscore both the organisations' strong commitment to continuous learning, upholding professional standards, and developing a future-ready workforce for the financial services industry in Malaysia and the wider region.

AICB's flagship Chartered Banker qualification is offered jointly with the Chartered Banker Institute, UK, reinforcing its international standing as a globally recognised professional banking designation. As the banking industry continues to evolve, AICB remains focused on advancing professional standards, lifelong learning and ethical leadership to ensure Malaysia's banking sector is supported by professionals who are capable, accountable and trusted to lead through change.

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About Asian Institute of Chartered Bankers

AICB is Malaysia's premier professional body for the banking industry, governed by a council comprising representatives from Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), The Association of Banks in Malaysia (ABM) and the Malaysian Investment Banking Association (MIBA). With over 39,000 members, our mission is to elevate banking standards by developing professionals who exemplify integrity, expertise and competence.

As the exclusive institute in Malaysia authorised by the UK's Chartered Banker Institute, we confer the prestigious Chartered Banker status. AICB collaborates with industry leaders to ensure our qualifications remain relevant, equipping bankers with the skills needed to thrive in the dynamic banking sector.

Our commitment goes beyond education, offering members opportunities for growth through innovative learning, advocacy for professionalism, thought leadership and valuable networking initiatives.

For more information on AICB, please visit www.aicb.org.my

SOURCE Asian Institute of Chartered Bankers