Aigens Empowers Honeymoon Dessert to Elevate Customer Experience via WeChat Mobile Ordering

HONG KONG, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Located in the heart of Tsim Sha Tsui, Honeymoon Dessert, one of Hong Kong's most well-loved dessert chains, has strengthened its commitment to innovation with the introduction of Aigens Mobile Ordering on WeChat. The new digital ordering solution was launched ahead of the 2026 Chinese New Year Golden Week to efficiently manage the anticipated surge of customers from Mainland China—and it continues to deliver lasting benefits to both tourists and locals throughout the year.

Aigens x Honeymoon Dessert - WeChat Mini Program

With WeChat Mobile Ordering, dine-in customers can browse Honeymoon Dessert's entire menu simply by scanning the WeChat QR code placed on their table. Orders can be placed directly within a WeChat Mini Program, and payment is completed seamlessly through WeChat Pay, without any redirection to external pages. This fully integrated experience is especially convenient for Mainland visitors, who are already familiar with WeChat's all-in-one ecosystem.

The new system delivers major advantages for both guests and staff. Customers enjoy a frictionless dining journey—ordering at their own pace, reviewing menu images and descriptions, and adding items easily at any time during their meal. Meanwhile, Honeymoon Dessert benefits from greater operational efficiency, reduced waiting times, and optimized table turnover, all while providing a modern, user-friendly dining experience that enhances customer satisfaction.

Mr. Ken Mui, Human Resources and Administration Manager of Honeymoon Dessert, shared his appreciation for the partnership: "Aigens WeChat Ordering has transformed the way we serve our guests. It's fast, intuitive, and exactly what our customers expect in today's digital dining environment."

Even beyond the festive period, the solution continues to support the strong tourism demand driven by the 37.8 million visitors from Mainland China who came to Hong Kong in 2025, many of whom frequent the Tsim Sha Tsui area year-round. By offering a familiar and convenient ordering experience, Honeymoon Dessert ensures it remains a preferred destination for visitors seeking authentic Hong Kong-style desserts.

Aigens Mobile Ordering on WeChat is available to F&B outlets of all sizes and concepts across Hong Kong. Restaurant operators interested in adopting the system can reach out to Aigens for a free consultation and discover how digital ordering can enhance their operations.

About Aigens Technology Limited:

Aigens Technology Limited, founded in 2012, is a leading provider of digital restaurant solutions, trusted by the world's most reputable QSR, restaurant groups, food courts, hotels & resorts, airports, and casinos, across Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, Australia, and Southeast Asia. Renowned for delivering cutting-edge restaurant QR ordering, kiosk ordering, loyalty, payment, and system integration solutions, Aigens powers over 7,000 locations with seamless, robust, and scalable technologies.

SOURCE Aigens Technology Limited