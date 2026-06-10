AIKO Reinforces Long-Term Commitment to Australia at SNEC 2026 with Multiple Distribution MOUs, Top Brand PV Award, and New Market Milestones

SHANGHAI, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIKO Energy has announced a series of developments at SNEC 2026 that strengthen its position in the Australian solar market, including multiple distribution MOUs with local partners, recognition as Top Brand PV 2026 Australia by EUPD Research, and arrival to Australia of healthy stocks of 500W – the first solar module in under 2m² at 25% efficiency.

Multiple Distribution MOUs Signed at SNEC 2026

AIKO signs MOUs with major Australian distributors at SNEC 2026 Thomas Bywater (left) receives EUPD Research’s Top Brand PV 2026 Australia

At SNEC 2026 in Shanghai, the world's largest photovoltaic trade exhibition, AIKO signed multiple memoranda of understanding with Australian distribution partners for its third and fourth generation Neostar 54 cell module series. The agreements are designed to widen access to high efficiency ABC modules across residential and commercial segments, while supporting availability through major states and territories nationwide.

The new generations extend AIKO's proprietary n-type ABC architecture with further advances in copper electroplating metallisation. By eliminating silver dependency, AIKO is addressing one of the industry's most persistent supply and cost pressures, while keeping high performance solar more financially accessible for Australian households and businesses. AIKO is the first manufacturer in the world to achieve this at commercial scale, having shipped silver-free ABC modules in gigawatts globally.

On the same occasion, AIKO received the Top Brand PV 2026 Australia designation from EUPD Research, demonstrating its growing strength and recognition in the Australian solar market.

Two years after entering the Australian market, AIKO has established a presence that many solar brands take far longer to build. The company was voted number one Installer Choice on SolarQuotes in its first year on market and now accounts for close to 20% of active monthly solar proposals nationally*, reflecting strong traction with installers and growing recognition among Australian homeowners.

World's First 500W 25% Efficiency Module Under 2m², Now Available in Australia

First introduced at All Energy Conference last year, the highest power class of AIKO's third generation Infinite series has now officially arrived in Australia. The Neostar 3P54 delivers 500W at positive power tolerance and 25% module efficiency in a compact 1762 x 1134 mm footprint, making it the world's first module to achieve this milestone.

This breakthrough is driven by innovations in cell architecture, including Zero Gap and Invisi-Ribbon technology, which maximise active light absorption and bring 93.5% of the module surface into power generation. The result is a significant leap beyond conventional front contact technologies like PERC and TOPCon, setting a new benchmark for residential solar performance.

The significance goes beyond a specification. As Australia's solar rebate scheme reduces with rising installed capacity, the value of a solar system increasingly comes down to how much energy a fixed roof area can generate over its lifetime. For homeowners, a panel delivering 500W where others deliver 460W to 470W means more usable energy, lower bills, and stronger returns. For installers, it enables higher system capacity per roof, creating a clear point of differentiation in a competitive market and allowing them to win by quality without reducing price.

Triple-Certified for Extreme Australian Conditions

AIKO's 54-cell Neostar series has this month added cyclone approval to its existing hail and coastal salt mist credentials, completing a triple certification across Australia's most demanding climate conditions.

Cyclone testing was conducted by Albright Consulting Engineers in Darwin under Australian static wind load methodology, with both the full black and black frame variants independently assessed and each receiving its own verified result confirming structural integrity across wind regions C and D.

On hail, AIKO holds TÜV Rheinland certification to 40 mm, well above the 25 mm IEC industry standard and among the most stringent hail ratings available for a residential solar module. For coastal installations, the ABC Gen 3 modules carry IEC 61701 Salt Mist certification at Severity Level 6, the highest standard, with selected models also achieving Method 8, the most demanding protocol within that standard.

"We test our products to beyond Australian standards because this market expects more than a generic lab result," said Thomas Bywater, Head of Australia, New Zealand and New Caledonia, AIKO Energy. "By testing under Australian conditions and engineering methods, we want to prove that AIKO is ready for the type of roofs, weather conditions, and performance expectations that matter here, and that we are willing to go above and beyond to give installers and homeowners the confidence to choose us."

Gen 3 500W modules are now available in Australia through AIKO authorised distributors. Pricing and additional information are available at https://s.zoom.us/m/bPFbnL5dh

*OpenSolar data 2026

About AIKO Energy

AIKO is a global, BNEF Tier 1 renewable energy leader renowned for its proprietary high-efficiency ABC (All Back Contact) solar products that combine world‑class efficiency, advanced reliability and premium aesthetics. With more than 190 GW of cumulative cell and module shipments, over 10,000 employees, and more than 1,000 patents, AIKO has built a strong global footprint across residential, commercial, and utility scale solar.

In Australia, AIKO was voted Best Solar Panels in the 2025 SolarQuotes Installers' Choice Awards and has held the No. 1 commercial module efficiency ranking on TaiyangNews since March 2023.

SOURCE AIKO