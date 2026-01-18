AiMOGA Robot Family Debuts at the 2026 Chery AI Night, Showcasing Diverse Real-World Applications

WUHU, China, Jan. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 17, the "Technology Meets AI" 2026 Chery AI Night was held in Wuhu, Anhui Province. As the first flagship event of Chery's technology IP "A Thousand and One Nights" in 2026, the event showcased Chery's latest progress in full-scenario AI development. Among the AI innovations presented, AiMOGA Robotics, representing Chery's exploration of embodied intelligence, became one of the key focal points of the evening.

From "Thinking" to "Acting": AiMOGA Robotics as a Key Highlight of the AI Night

As AI moves beyond algorithms and computing power toward deeper integration with the physical world, embodied intelligence is increasingly viewed as a pathway to scalable application. Unlike screen- or voice-based systems, embodied intelligence emphasizes physical presence, autonomous action, and real-time feedback, enabling perception, decision-making, and execution in real environments.

At the AI Night, AiMOGA Robotics demonstrated this transition by extending AI from the digital domain into real-world scenarios. Built on Chery's strengths in intelligent systems and manufacturing integration, AiMOGA is bringing embodied intelligence into everyday life and public service environments.

A Full Robot Family on Display: AiMOGA Showcases a Panorama of Multi-Scenario Applications

A dedicated AiMOGA exhibition and interaction zone was set up at the venue, where the AiMOGA robot family appeared in multiple forms and roles. Exhibits included the traffic police robot "Wuyou" Intelligent Police R001 and the "AiMOGA Care" RN001 medical service robot.

Visitors interacted closely with the robots and observed how embodied intelligence supports communication, guidance, and collaboration in real environments. The AiMOGA robot family became one of the most visited attractions of the event.

AI Beyond Automobiles: AiMOGA Robotics as Chery's "Third Growth Curve"

Within Chery's AI strategy, automobiles remain the core carrier, but not the only one. As one of Chery Group's key third growth curves, AiMOGA Robotics works in synergy with smart mobility, intelligent manufacturing, and the human–vehicle–home ecosystem.

By 2025, AiMOGA had delivered and deployed 300 robots and 1,000 robotic dogs across more than 30 countries and regions. Its humanoid robot Mornine has obtained both hardware and software EU certifications, laying a foundation for global expansion. AiMOGA remains committed to building a trusted human intelligent assistant through practical technology and real-world applications.

SOURCE AiMOGA Robotics