Technology Lifts Glory: AiMOGA Robotics Lead the Industry by Opening a New Chapter of Robot-Assisted Award Ceremonies at International Sports Events

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the weightlifting medal ceremony of the 2025 Asian Youth Para Games (AYPG), AiMOGA humanoid robot Mornine and quadruped robot Argos assisted the Chief Executive Officer of the Asian Paralympic Committee in presenting gold medals to champions. Their appearance delivered a technology-forward medal ceremony and showcased an innovative robotics application in an international sports setting.

A New Partner at the Champion's Moment: AiMOGA Robots Assist in the Medal Presentation

During the ceremony, Mornine held the gold medal and assisted Mr. Tarek Souei, CEO of the Asian Paralympic Committee, in presenting the highest honor to the champion. This marked the first time robots served as award assistants at an international sports event. The champion said it was his first close encounter with a humanoid robot, and receiving the medal from an intelligent robot at such a defining moment felt futuristic and unforgettable. AiMOGA robots will continue supporting medal presentations in the following events.

From Designated Spokesperson to Award Assistant: AiMOGA Robots Demonstrate Assistant Value Across AYPG Scenarios

At the opening ceremony, AiMOGA robot appeared on stage as Chery's spokesperson, co-hosting alongside the President of the Asian Paralympic Committee and members of the Dubai royal family. Throughout the Games, Mornine and Argos worked across preparation areas, cultural exchange spaces, post-competition zones, and photo interaction points. They carried out volunteer tasks including navigation guidance, event explanation, dance performances, and material delivery, supporting athletes, spectators, and event staff from across Asia.

Behind the Champions: Showcasing AiMOGA's Technological Foundation

This event marked the first participation of Chinese robots in an international Paralympic competition. Their stable performance in multilingual interaction, dynamic obstacle avoidance, and complex on-site services demonstrated progress in embodied intelligence and produced practical data for future public-service deployments. Mornine is the first humanoid robot to obtain EU hardware and software dual certification, and AiMOGA products have been deployed in 30+ countries and regions. In October 2025, AiMOGA released MoNet, a vision-language model designed for marketing scenarios.

Conclusion

Every medal carries the spirit of "Born to Rise." Every appearance of AiMOGA robots reflects the warmth of technology. Guided by real-world scenarios and the principle of technology for good, AiMOGA Robotics remains committed to building Trusted AI Assistants that empower individuals and contribute lasting value to society.

