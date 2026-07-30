AION UT Tops Multiple Markets as GAC International Reports Record H1 Results

GUANGZHOU, China, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the first half of 2026, GAC's overseas wholesale and end-user retail volumes doubled year-on-year. Total exports reached 121,483 units, nearly matching the full-year export volume of last year, with a significant 132% year-on-year increase, marking a major milestone.

GAC achieved robust growth across all regions. In the Americas, Mexico delivered outstanding performance, with the AION ES and AION UT securing spots in the top ten in BEV sales rankings. Bolivia sustained its leading position as the top-selling Chinese passenger brand. Brazil, Colombia and other countries also recorded strong growth. In Asia-Pacific, Hong Kong SAR saw GAC claim the No.1 sales position for private EVs in April after subsidy phase-out, with cumulative market share from January to May exceeding 11%. Singapore ranked second among pure EV brands in April with nearly 7% share, and Thailand maintained its No.1 share in the electric taxi segment. Malaysia and Indonesia also posted notable growth. Europe accelerated its strategic expansion: the AION UT started production in Austria and made its European debut in Milan, followed by official entries into the UK and Spain, establishing an initial full-chain operation system. In the Middle East and Africa, the EMZOOM ranked first in Lebanon's B-segment SUV market, and the Middle East region saw a substantial year-on-year increase in cumulative sales.

GAC also earned global recognition for quality and strength. In Kuwait, it earned two No.1 titles for best overall vehicle quality and highest residual value among Chinese automakers. In Thailand, GAC led all Chinese brands in three-year residual value. The AION UT continued its hot streak, taking No.1 sales position in the pure electric hatchback in Hong Kong SAR, Colombia, Uruguay and Singapore, with over 600 pre-orders in Australia, and winning multiple awards including Bolivia's Best-Selling BEV and the top spot in export growth for Chinese A0 electric hatchbacks in May. The AION V also hit new overseas sales highs, was shortlisted for Drive's Car of the Year 2026, and won "No.1 Elite Electric SUV" in Hong Kong SAR.

Wrapping up the first half with an outstanding performance scorecard, GAC International is accelerating its global expansion with unstoppable momentum.

SOURCE GAC