How AION V Won Over UK's First Batch - From Chinese Relatives to British Families

GUANGZHOU, China, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the first customer handovers of the AION V in the UK, this all-electric model from China has officially made its way into daily streets across the country.

Ms. Xu is one of the most distinctive owners in the first batch of UK AION V deliveries — her connection with the model began long ago, thousands of miles away in China.

"At first, I was looking at pure electric models from other brands. When choosing a new EV brand in the UK, I was quite hesitant about after-sales support and product quality," Ms. Xu shared when recalling her car-buying journey. It was during a casual chat with her family back in China about her dilemma that her elders immediately recommended the AION V: "We've had ours for nearly two years. We use it for daily commutes and family trips on weekends. It's spacious, has reliable range, and has never let us down. It's been totally hassle-free."

Real-world user experience from family is the most convincing word-of-mouth endorsement. When she learned that AION had officially launched in the UK and its flagship store was open for test drives, Ms. Xu booked an in-person visit without hesitation. The moment she sat inside, the familiar interior texture and spacious cabin layout matched exactly what her family had described. During the test drive, its smooth power delivery, intelligent driving assistance and efficient fast-charging performance all lived up to her family's praise.

Beyond word-of-mouth passed on by overseas Chinese users, the AION V's robust product strength and comprehensive service system have also won over local British families. Mr. and Mrs. King from Swansea are representative local household customers among the first batch of owners.

"The premium finish of the AION V, both inside and out, caught our eye at first glance. Getting a high-end driving experience at an accessible price makes it exceptional value for money," said Mrs. King. For her, the striking design and craftsmanship were the initial draw, but what truly sealed their decision was the full-cycle ownership support offered by the brand.

On every journey ahead, GAC will continue to ride alongside global users and create more wonderful moments together.

SOURCE GAC