AION V Millionaire Limited Edition Debuts in Colombia

GUANGZHOU, China, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, GAC has officially become the official partner of Millonarios Fútbol Club of Colombia, and held the delivery ceremony for the AION V Millionaire Limited Special Edition at the home stadium of Millonarios Fútbol Club.

Exclusively customized for Millonarios Fútbol Club, the AION V Millionaire Limited Special Edition is limited to just 16 units worldwide. Finished in the club's signature legendary blue, it features blue-and-white racing stripes, blue interior stitching, blue seat belts, custom floor mats with the co-branded logo, and a dedicated infotainment system – all highlighting the club's distinguished blue-blood heritage.

At the event, Fabián Bustos, head coach of Millonarios Fútbol Club, became the first owner (No. 001) to take delivery of the AION V Millionaire Limited Special Edition. He was full of praise for its smart electric technologies, commenting: "AION V delivers top-tier power and comfort, and I highly recommend it to everyone!"

In addition, 10 lucky GAC car owners received VIP fan privileges and were invited to the core area of the stadium. They not only viewed the AION V Millionaire Limited Special Edition up close but also interacted and took photos with the first-team players. The event was widely covered and reposted by authoritative national media including Noticias Caracol and AS Colombia, boosting the brand's nationwide visibility.

This delivery is more than just a crossover collaboration between GAC and Millonarios Fútbol Club; it represents a profound connection between China's intelligent electric technologies and Colombia's football culture. Moving forward, GAC will continue to be local for local, serving the local market with warmer brand engagement and superior product strength, bringing the glory of China's smart EVs together with the passion of Colombian football to new heights.

SOURCE GAC