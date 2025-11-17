AION's First Dual-Power Model of Extended-Range and Pure Electric AION i60 Officially Launched

HONG KONG, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 16, AION's first dual-power model—the AION i60, featuring both extended-range and pure electric options—officially launched, entering the 100,000-yuan SUV market with a limited-time starting price of 104,800 yuan. Packed with over 100 standard features, the AION i60 aims to become a popularizer of Chinese extended-range SUV.

As the core technological highlight, the AION i60 range-extended version is equipped with GAC ADiMOTION extended range technology, which is used in premium 200,000-yuan-class extended-range SUVs. It represents a breakthrough in energy efficiency, achieving an industry-leading fuel-to-electricity conversion rate of 3.73 kWh/L, which has received the "Range Extender Efficiency Star" certification from the CAERI. The vehicle delivers 7.2 km of range per kWh of electricity and records a fuel consumption as low as 5.5 L/100 km when the voltage is low, even achieving more impressive result of 4.9 L/100 km in media tests.

The powertrain delivers equally impressive performance. The range extender provides a continuous output of up to 85 kW — the highest in its class, and is paired with a high-power 180 kW electric motor, enabling the vehicle to sustain a speed of 150 km/h even under low voltage conditions.

The AION i60 is also available in pure electric version, equipped with a larger 75 kWh battery for its class, delivering an extended and reliable range of 650 km on a full charge. With 3C fast-charging technology, it can regain 200 km of range in just five minutes. The AION i60 supports over 99% of public charging stations and has received the CCTA Charging Compatibility Certification from the CAERI. Backed by AION's leading energy replenishment ecosystem, the brand has deployed more than 20,000 proprietary charging stations and offers access to over 1.37 million interconnected chargers, forming a charging network of "fast, widespread, and nearby".

The successful launch of the AION i60 epitomized AION's focused execution under the "Panyu Action" strategy, demonstrating its precision in understanding user needs and rapid advancement in technological innovation. By establishing a professional user insight team and implementing the IPD and IPMS systems, AION has truly achieved the goal of "understanding what users want and delivering what users need". From brand philosophy to channel development, from R&D to service upgrades, AION is now fully transitioning toward "creating sustainable value for users".

SOURCE GAC