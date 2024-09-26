Aiper welcomes the Scuba Series to Oz and Kickstart Summer with Epic, Star-Studded Soiree

SYDNEY, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiper, the global creator of innovative, cordless robotic pool cleaners, officially launched its next generation of cordless pool cleaning robots - the Scuba Series - at a lavish celebration event in Sydney last night.

Held at a breathtaking private mansion in Darling Point, the launch was attended by over 100 guests who gathered to help launch Aiper's new collection in style. The guest list featured a notable list of influencers, media and industry experts including Aiper ambassador, The Block judge and celebrity landscaper Dave Franklin.

The Sydney sunset provided a breathtaking backdrop to the event, as Aiper's guests were treated to an endless supply of designer cocktails and canapes, a presentation and product demonstration.

There were even a few special surprises in store, including synchronised swimmers, magic show, a poolside Mermaid and a Scuba S1 cake, providing a sweet end to the evening.

Aiper's General Manager - Australia Andreas Gomez hailed the event a "raging success", stating the event was the perfect way to officially launch the Scuba Series down under and kickstart summer in Australia.

"Last night's event was a highlight for Aiper in 2024 and a great way to celebrate the Scuba Series," he said. "It set the tone for a successful summer campaign. With above-average temperatures in Australia, more people will be in their pools, and the best way to maintain them is with an Aiper robot. Our innovative robots do the hard work, so you can enjoy your pool all summer!"

The Scuba Series, which includes the robots for above-ground pools including the Scuba SE and Scuba E1, as well as the robots for in-ground pools including the Scuba S1, Scuba S1 Pro, and Scuba N1 Ultra. They're now available to its Australian customers online at au.aiper.com, amazon.com.au.

Scuba E1 and SE

The Scuba E1 and SE are user-friendly robotic cleaners featuring one-click activation for effortless operation. The E1 utilizes a tri-motor system, allowing it to clean for up to 130 minutes, while the SE, with its dual motor system, operates for 90 minutes. Both models are lightweight and compact,making pool maintenance easy and relaxing.

Scuba S1 and S1 Pro

Both the S1 and S1 Pro come equipped with caterpillar treads for enhanced traction and superior obstacle traversal. They utilize the WavePath™ 2.0 Navigation Technology for edge-to-edge cleaning and a new eco mode for periodic cleaning every 48 hours. Both models can clean the floor, walls and waterline, while the S1 Pro adds WaveLine™ Technology, the industry's first horizontal waterline cleaning which provides you with a no-dead-zone cleaning experience. The Scuba S1 Pro features Advanced Particle Filtration that works alongside quad-brushless motors, enhancing scrubbing and suction power. It effectively captures and stores debris as small as 3 microns in its large 5-liter debris basket.

Scuba N1 Ultra

Even the most experienced pool owners need help sometimes, and the Scuba N1 Ultra is ready for tough jobs. With a powerful suction rate of 130 GPM, it meets demanding cleaning needs for commercial in-ground pools up to 2,150 sq. ft. Plus, its oversized 7.5-liter filter ensures efficient and thorough cleaning for large pools.

About Aiper

Aiper, the global leader in cordless robotic pool cleaners, is on a mission to "Bring Vacation Home" by helping pool owners transform their backyards into personal oases. After identifying the pain points of traditional cleaners, Aiper created hassle-free, easy-to-use robots that automatically handle pool cleaning.

