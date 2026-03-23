AiPPT.com Introduces Nano Banana 2 to Better Serve Growing Presentation Needs

SINGAPORE, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AiPPT.com announced an update to its built-in AI image generator with the addition of Nano Banana 2. This release focuses on helping users create clearer and more relevant visuals for presentations across a wide range of use cases.

The platform works as a flexible presentation creator that brings writing, design, and visual generation into one place. With Nano Banana 2, users can now create images that match their slide content more closely, without switching between tools. This approach suits fast-paced environments where time and clarity both matter.

Adapting to Diverse Use Cases

Presentation needs often span classrooms, startups, training sessions, and client pitches. AiPPT.com addresses this range by offering multiple ways to build slides. Users can start with a simple prompt, upload documents, or convert existing materials into presentations.

AiPPT.com includes tools such as PDF to PPT and image to PPT, which help transform study notes, scanned materials, or visual content into structured slides. A feature that works as a link to PPT converter allows users to turn web pages into editable presentations.

Nano Banana 2 adds to this experience by improving how image prompts are understood. Users can describe what they need in simple language, and the system generates visuals that align with the topic.

A Complete AI Presentation Workspace

AiPPT.com continues to expand as an all-in-one solution for presentation creation. It offers over 200,000 free PPT templates to help users create polished slides even without any design skills.

To support the content side, built in guidance makes creation easier, as users can explore presentation topics to get started quickly, especially under tight deadlines.

Building on both content and design, the addition of Nano Banana 2 strengthens the platform's visual experience while keeping all tasks in one workspace. Users can write content, create images, and organize slides in a smooth, continuous flow.

About AiPPT.com

AiPPT.com is an AI-powered presentation maker designed to simplify slide creation for users worldwide. The platform turns topics, documents, and web content into complete presentations in minutes. With features such as AI-generated outlines, smart layouts, integrated image creation, and a wide template library, AiPPT.com supports presentation needs across education, business, and everyday use.

Media Contact:

Company Name: PIXELBLOOM PTE. LTD.

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Website:https://www.aippt.com/

SOURCE AiPPT.com