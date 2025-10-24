AIPro Revolutionizes Public and Industrial Safety with "AI-BOX" -- High-Precision Video Analytics Without CCTV Replacement

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AI deep learning company AIPro is drawing attention in the industrial and public safety sectors with its proprietary "AI-BOX" solution.

The technology enables high-precision video analytics using existing CCTV infrastructure — without equipment replacement — significantly reducing costs and improving on-site response efficiency. It presents a new paradigm for intelligent safety management.

Founded by a professor from Sungkyunkwan University's Department of Computer Education, AI PRO is a deep learning venture specializing in AI vision analysis.

Through its in-house Intelligent Vision Research Center, the company develops various AI-based video recognition solutions, including object detection, fire/smoke detection, crowd analysis, night vision enhancement, and super-resolution (SR) technologies.

The company's flagship product, AI-BOX, stands out for its compatibility with existing CCTV systems.

It performs advanced real-time video analytics — including object recognition, fire and smoke detection, and low-light visibility enhancement — without the need to replace existing cameras, drastically lowering installation and operational costs.

By applying low-power AI architecture, AI PRO minimizes energy consumption while maintaining high performance, aligning with the Korean government's eco-friendly and smart safety initiatives.

The technology has already proven its effectiveness through real-world deployments, including a pilot project at Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP), a fire detection contract with the Korea Asset Management Corporation (KAMCO), and selection as an innovative procurement product by the Public Procurement Service (PPS).

AIPro showcased the latest features of AI-BOX at the 2025 Korea International Safety & Security Expo (KINTEX, September) and the 2025 International Security Industry Exhibition (Songdo Convensia, October).

The company plans to accelerate business expansion in the public safety market and continue developing AI-driven solutions that enhance safety, efficiency, and sustainability across industries.

