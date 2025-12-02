AIPro Showcases AI-Based Wildfire and Fire Detection Solutions at Korea's Largest Safety and Security Exhibitions

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AI deep learning company AIPro unveiled its AI-based early wildfire and fire detection solutions at Korea's leading national safety and security exhibitions this fall.

The events served as a platform for AI PRO to demonstrate the latest features and real-world applications of its flagship technology, AI-BOX, highlighting new possibilities for AI adoption in both public and industrial safety sectors.

AIPro participated in the 2025 Korea International Safety & Security Expo (September 17–19, KINTEX) and the 2025 International Security Industry Exhibition (October 22–25, Songdo Convensia).

During the exhibitions, the company presented its successful case studies, including a pilot project at Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP), a wildfire and EV fire detection system for the KAMCO Training Institute, and its selection as an innovative procurement product by the Public Procurement Service (PPS) — showcasing the proven effectiveness and scalability of its AI video analytics technology.

The company's AI-BOX series enables high-precision video analytics using existing CCTV infrastructure, eliminating the need for costly equipment replacement.

With customized on-site AI models and low-power system design, AI PRO's technology delivers energy efficiency and aligns with the government's eco-friendly and smart safety initiatives, attracting strong interest from the public sector.

A spokesperson for AIPro stated, "This exhibition was not just a demonstration of our technology, but an opportunity for visitors to see our AI safety solutions operating in real-world environments. We plan to strengthen partnerships with domestic and international buyers and public institutions to accelerate market expansion."

Building on its exhibition success, AIPro plans to expand the application of its AI detection systems to forestry agencies, local governments, and public facilities, while collaborating with drone, robotics, and IoT companies to evolve into an integrated intelligent disaster and safety platform provider.

