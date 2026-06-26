Air France renews exclusive partnership with Michelin-starred chef Julien Royer, offering new exceptional dishes in La Première and Business cabins

Chef Julien Royer's signature dishes are served exclusively in Air France's La Première and Business cabins departing Singapore to Paris

Ten new exceptional dishes for La Première and three for the Business cabin

SINGAPORE, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2019, acclaimed triple Michelin-starred chef, Julien Royer has brought his unique perspective on French dining with Asian influences onboard Air France flights, creating exclusive dishes for Air France La Première and Business class passengers departing from Singapore.

Air France La Première - Signature dishes by Chef Julien Royer

Femke Kroese, General Manager for Air France KLM South East Asia & Oceania said: "Air France is honoured to renew its collaboration with triple Michelin-starred Chef Julien Royer, continuing a successful partnership that has now spanned 7 years. This renewed collaboration reflects Air France's ongoing dedication to offering customers the very best of French excellence throughout their journey. These creations are a true expression of Air France's commitment to exceptional gastronomy and refined service."

Chef Julien Royer shared: "I am delighted to continue my collaboration with Air France, this time creating new dishes for La Première and the Business cabins. The new menu remains rooted in French technique, while drawing inspiration from some of Singapore's most loved dishes, including our interpretation of chicken rice. Vegetarian dishes are also now part of the menu, giving more options while celebrating the beauty of vegetables at their peak. I hope these dishes can bring a sense of comfort while travelling. This collaboration has been a truly rewarding journey, and I am grateful for the opportunity to share my cooking with passengers from around the world."

Dishes to enjoy in La Première

January, February, July & August 2026

Braised Beef Cheek with Pinot Noir and trio of Heirloom Carrots

Farmhouse Chicken Supreme, Truffled Yellow Wine Sauce, Japanese Rice and Maitake Mushrooms

Grilled Toothfish, Sorrel Sauce, Wok-fried Vegetables with Sesame and Coriander

Ravioli with Fourme d'Ambert Cheese, Spiced Figs and Walnut Crumble

March, April, September, October 2026

Sea Bass and Prawn Bouillabaisse, Saffron Roulle, Provençal Tomatoes, Confit Fennel and Melt-in-the-mouth Potatoes

Ballotine of Stuffed and Confit Turkey, Albufera Sauce, Niigate Rice with Shiitake Mushrooms and Vegetable Brunoise

of Stuffed and Confit Turkey, Albufera Sauce, Niigate Rice with Shiitake Mushrooms and Vegetable Brunoise Braised Beef Cheek, Mustard and Tarragon Sauce, Pearl Barley Risotto

Wild Mushroom Ravioli, Sautéed Morel, Black Trumpet and Maitake, Parmesan cream

May, June, November, December 2026

Provençal Lamb Shoulder, Niçoise Olive Jus, Boulangère Potatoes and Garlic Confit

Confit Duck Leg, Poultry Just with Orange and Sherry Vinegar, Potatoes with Morel Mushrooms, Agen Prunes

Miso-marinated Cod Steak, Yuzu Beurre Blanc, Pilaf Rice and Celtuce Lettuce

Butternut Squash Gnocchi, glazed with Sage, Sweet and Sour Banyuls Broth, Roasted Hazelnuts

Dishes to enjoy in Business:

January, February, July, August 2026

Braised Beef Short Ribs, Carrot Mousseline, Grilled Onions, Mustard Caviar

Baked Chicken Leg, Sauce Vierge, Rosemary and Olive Polenta, Smoked Paprika

Coconut Poached Cod Fish, Niigata Rice, 'Vadouvan' Spices, Thai Spices Velouté

Mushroom 'Dumpling', Grilled Maitake, Kabocha Pumpkin, Sweet and Sour Broth

March, April, September, October 2026

Veal Blanquette, Polenta with Oregano, Glazed Vegetables

Duck Leg Confit with Lentils, Braised Endive, Burnt Oranges

Chilean Seabass with Kyoto White Miso, Wok of Vegetables, Sesame, Sake Beurre Blanc

Kampot Pepper Glazed Gnocchis, Smoked Eggplant, Semi Confit Tomato

May, June, November, December 2026

Seared Chilean Seabass, Creamy Polenta with Piquillo and Fresh Herbs, Vierge Vinaigrette

Ballotine de Volaille 'Grand-Mère', Sauce Albufera, Japanese Rice, Sautéed Mushrooms

Braised Wagyu Short Rib, 'Marchand de Vin Sauce', Carrot Mousseline

Mediterranean-style Stuffed Vegetables, Tomato Coulis with Paprika and Olives

About Air France

Since 1933, Air France has proudly represented France across the globe. With expertise spanning passenger air transport, cargo, and aircraft maintenance and engineering, Air France is a major player in the aviation sector. More than 40,000 employees are committed each day to delivering a unique travel experience to every customer.

Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, and Transavia together form the Air France-KLM Group. Leveraging the strength of its hubs at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam-Schiphol, the Group offers an extensive international network. Its Flying Blue loyalty program has over 30 million members. Air France and KLM are also members of the SkyTeam alliance, which brings together 19 airlines.

Air France is fully committed to reducing its carbon footprint by modernizing its fleet, increasing the use of sustainable aviation fuel, implementing operational measures (such as ecopiloting) and intermodality.

In partnership with KLM and Transavia, Air France is part of the Air France-KLM Group, connecting more than 300 destinations worldwide with a fleet of over 500 aircraft.

From Singapore, Air France offers :

Daily flight with Boeing 777-300ER with 4 suites in La Première, 60 seats in Business, 44 seats in Premium and 204 seats in Economy

Flight schedule:

Air France flight AF257 departs Singapore at 22:20 hours and arrives in Paris-CDG at 05:55 the next day

Air France flight AF256 departs Paris-CDG at 23:20 hours and arrives in Singapore at 18:30 the next day

Three weekly flights with a Boeing 787-9 with 29 seats in Business, 21 seats in Premium and 234 in Economy

Flight schedule:

Air France flight AF181 departs Singapore at 10:50 hours and arrives in Paris-CDG at 18:15 the same day

Air France flight AF182 departs Paris-CDG at 13:35 hours and arrives in Singapore at 08:25 the next day

About Julien Royer

Julien Royer began his career under the guidance of Michel Bras, then chef Bernard Andrieux. He continued his training in London and became sous-chef to Antoine Bonnet at the Michelin-starred restaurant The Greenhouse. In 2008, he moved to Singapore, where he became head chef at the JAAN restaurant. Today, Julien Royer is Chef-Owner of Odette restaurant in the heart of Singapore, which has three Michelin stars. In 2019 and 2020, Odette was named Asia's leading restaurant and Singapore's best restaurant on the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list. It is also consistently ranked on the World's 50 Best Restaurants 2018. Julien Royer attaches great importance to the quality of the products he serves, and throughout his career has forged links with the best producers around the world. Like Singapore, the chef offers a modern cuisine, with carefully chosen seasonal produce from France and across Asia.

SOURCE Air France