Airport Dimensions Accelerates Asia-Pacific Expansion with Opening of Blue Sky Premier International Lounge at Surabaya's Juanda International Airport

SURABAYA, Indonesia, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Airport Dimensions, the global leader in airport experiences, is significantly strengthening its footprint across the Asia-Pacific region. Building on a period of rapid growth that includes recent high-profile developments in Hong Kong SAR, Jakarta, and Vietnam, the company today announced the official opening of the Blue Sky Premier Lounge in the International Terminal (T2) at Juanda International Airport, Surabaya.

This opening represents a major milestone in Airport Dimensions' APAC strategy, following the successful launch of the Blue Sky Premier Lounge at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta. The Jakarta facility has become a benchmark for the partnership between Airport Dimensions and Blue Sky Group, pairing local relevance with world-class hospitality standards to serve Indonesia's dynamic travel market.

The success of the partnership has been further amplified in Makassar, where the Blue Sky Premier Lounge has achieved more than 3,000 five-star Google reviews since opening last August, demonstrating strong product market fit and a clear understanding of evolving traveller expectations.

The debut of the Blue Sky Premier International Lounge in Surabaya marks the third collaboration between Airport Dimensions and Blue Sky Group. Spanning 462 square meters and accommodating up to 101 guests, the lounge is a sophisticated sanctuary that draws inspiration from Surabaya's identity as the 'City of Heroes'. The design narrative seamlessly blends Western influences, characterized by warm woods and muted heritage tones, with the elegant textures of Indonesian tradition, including framed batik that pays homage to the resilience of Kota Pahlawan.

The culinary offering further anchors a strong sense of place, balancing local with international appeal. Guests are invited into a theatre-infused dining experience through interactive live-cooking stations, from made-to-order eggs, pasta, and noodles to a signature steamboat experience that celebrates the communal spirit of Asian dining. Locally rooted flavours take centre stage with icons such as Rawon Surabaya, offering an authentic taste of East Java, alongside the comforting familiarity of the Blue Sky signature mantau, a soft steamed bun reflecting the city's Chinese-Indonesian culinary heritage. These regional highlights sit comfortably beside recognisable global favourites, ensuring broad appeal for every palate. The experience is completed with premium locally sourced coffee and a professionally tended bar, delivering a refined hospitality journey from arrival through departure.

The lounge is thoughtfully zoned to support both productivity and relaxation. Social spaces such as The Hub form the heart of the experience, offering a wide mix of seating configurations designed to accommodate solo travelers, small groups, and families alike. These flexible seating zones flow naturally into the food and beverage area, encouraging guests to dine, connect, or simply unwind in a lively yet comfortable setting. Complemented by quieter areas such as The Study for focused work or private moments, the lounge delivers a balanced environment that feels both dynamic and spacious, catering seamlessly to business and leisure travelers.

Errol McGlothan, President of Airport Dimensions, EMEA & APAC, commented: "Aviation across Southeast Asia is growing rapidly, with secondary cities like Surabaya playing an increasingly important role in international connectivity. That growth brings a diverse mix of travelers - from early regional departures to long-haul connections, business passengers and families - placing new demands on airport experience. Through our work across Indonesia and the wider Asia-Pacific region, we have seen first-hand how expectations are evolving: people want space to reset, quality food, areas to work, and environments that support every type of journey. This lounge reflects that understanding, responding to how people travel today while delivering the consistent global standards international passengers expect."

Sucin Rahayu, Director of PT Bumi Liputan Angkasa, Blue Sky Group, added: "At Blue Sky Group, our mission has always been to showcase the very best of Indonesian hospitality to the world. Opening this international lounge in Surabaya alongside Airport Dimensions is a proud moment for us, as it allows us to blend the grit and heritage of this region with world-class service standards. We have poured our local expertise into every detail - from the batik-inspired interiors to the traditional flavours on our menu - to ensure that every guest, whether local or international, leaves with a genuine connection to East Java and a memorable start to their journey."

Accessing the lounge

The new Blue Sky Premier Lounge is open to all passengers regardless of airline or ticket class, offering a premium experience for every traveler. Access is available to Priority Pass members, the leading airport lounge and travel experiences program, as well as LoungeKey cardholders. Walk in passengers may also enter for a fee of IDR330,000 per person, with additional access available through prebooking via a reservation hotline or participating member partnership programs, subject to availability.

The successful debut in Surabaya serves as a powerful blueprint for Airport Dimensions' future regional strategy, building on the award-winning launch of the Kyra Lounge at Hong Kong International Airport, named the best Priority Pass lounge in Asia Pacific, and the recent opening of a second Kyra location. This momentum is further mirrored in Vietnam, where the company recently celebrated the unveiling of the upgraded Rose Business Lounge at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City in partnership with SASCO. Growth in Vietnam is further evidenced with the recent announcement of a new lounge in development at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, to be delivered in collaboration with Vietnam Airport Services Joint Stock Company, Vietnam's leading airport commercial services provider.

As Airport Dimensions continues to scale its global portfolio of over 85 airport experiences, these strategic milestones across Indonesia, Hong Kong SAR, and Vietnam reinforce its position as a dominant force in the APAC market, with further ambitious regional developments expected to follow.

About Airport Dimensions

For over two decades, Airport Dimensions has pioneered passenger first experiences, evolving how travelers spend their time and how airports unlock value.

Grounded in insight and a breadth of expertise across lounges, sleep, play, and digital, the company has built a diverse portfolio that creates choice and enjoyment for passengers, amidst ever-evolving expectations.

Airport Dimensions' deep understanding of airports and a commitment to true partnership help transform space, grow non-aeronautical revenue, and deliver a greater passenger experience.

With a presence in key airports across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific, Airport Dimensions designs and delivers experiences shaped by passenger needs and airport ambitions.

Across its global network, Airport Dimensions partners with over 50 airports and multiple airline partners to deliver award-winning hospitality experiences to millions of travelers. Most recently, No1 Lounge at Heathrow Terminal 2 was voted World's Leading Airport Lounge 2025 and Europe's Leading Airport Lounge 2025 at the World Travel Awards; Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club at LGA received World's Best Third-Party Lounge 2025 from Business Traveler; Kyra Lounge earned Asia's Leading Airport Lounge 2025 at the World Travel Awards; and The Club SFO was named Best New Passenger Experience 2025 by ACI.

Airport Dimensions is a Collinson company.

