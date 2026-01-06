Airport Dimensions and Blue Sky Group Launch New Blue Sky Premier Lounge at Terminal 1C Soekarno Hatta, Enhancing the Travel Experience for Domestic Passengers

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Blue Sky Premier Lounge at Terminal 1C of Soekarno Hatta International Airport (CGK) has officially opened, welcoming its first guests on 2 January 2026. The launch represents another significant milestone in Blue Sky Group and Airport Dimensions' commitment to elevate airport hospitality standards across Indonesia's domestic aviation sector.

Formed in 2025, the collaboration between Blue Sky Group and Airport Dimensions has created a platform for new and innovative airport experiences throughout Indonesia. Building on Blue Sky's established leadership in domestic lounge services and Airport Dimensions' global expertise in creating tailored award-winning airport experiences, the partnership has already delivered a new lounge in Makassar, with more destinations to follow. The new Premier Lounge at Terminal 1C embodies the strengths of both organisations, offering an experience shaped by local culture and enhanced by international hospitality expertise.

The new lounge becomes Blue Sky's sixth facility at Soekarno Hatta, reinforcing its commitment to delivering consistent, high quality premium services that meet the evolving needs of travellers. The space will serve Citilink domestic passengers departing from Terminal 1C, a terminal known for its dynamic mix of business and leisure travel.

Located on Level 2 just past the check in area near the Spot Station, the lounge is conveniently positioned for departing passengers. Spanning 350 square meters with seating for up to 76 guests, the space features a sleek, modern design that creates a calm and refined environment before departure. Clearly separated non-smoking and smoking areas ensure comfort and choice for all visitors.

The Blue Sky Premier Lounge at Terminal 1C offers more than a place to wait. It delivers a personalised service experience from the moment passengers arrive. Guests receive support with check-in and baggage assistance, enabling a smoother and more efficient journey through the airport with added ease and peace of mind.

Inside the lounge, guests can enjoy the high culinary standards found across Blue Sky's Jakarta network. The menu brings together international and locally inspired dishes, including Selendang Mayang, complemented by all you can eat buffet style dining that features Blue Sky's well-known signature mantau. A variety of live-cooked dishes that bring the culinary experience to life are also available throughout the day. A dedicated coffee corner serves Ippolito, Blue Sky's signature artisan coffee, while the Healthy Corner offers cold pressed juices alongside a selection of soft drinks. The lounge also includes a private VIP room, available for an additional fee, providing an elevated level of privacy and comfort, as well as restroom and prayer room (mushola) facilities designed to support both comfort and spiritual needs.

With Terminal 1C dedicated to domestic operations, the lounge serves a strong mix of frequent business travellers and weekend leisure passengers. Steady passenger volumes and consistent flight rotations make Terminal 1 a robust location for premium airport lounge services.

Sucin Rahayu, Director of PT Bumi Liputan Angkasa, operator of the Blue Sky Premier Lounge, emphasised that the new lounge reflects Blue Sky's deeper purpose beyond infrastructure expansion.

"We see the lounge not simply as a physical space, but as part of the travel experience itself. Terminal 1C serves a very active mix of business and leisure passengers, and our goal is to provide them with a premium, seamless, and comforting start to their journey—from check-in assistance to high-quality dining and relaxation."

Errol McGlothan, President for EMEA and APAC at Airport Dimensions commented:

"Indonesia is one of the most dynamic aviation markets in the region, and this creates a strong opportunity to rethink how airport spaces support domestic travellers. Our collaboration with Blue Sky brings together global expertise and local insight to design lounges that are intuitive, comfortable and relevant to the way people travel today. The Blue Sky Premier Lounge at Terminal 1C reflects this shared approach, offering a thoughtfully designed environment that enhances the passenger journey and sets the direction for future developments across Indonesia."

Accessing the lounge

The Blue Sky Premier Lounge at Terminal 1C is open to all passengers regardless of airline or ticket class, offering a premium experience for every traveler. Access is available to Priority Pass members, the leading airport lounge and travel experiences program, as well as LoungeKey cardholders. Walk in passengers may also enter for a fee of IDR 210,000 per person, with additional access available through pre booking via a reservation hotline or participating member partnership programs, subject to availability.

This latest opening marks another step in Blue Sky Group and Airport Dimensions' broader vision to shape the future of airport hospitality in Indonesia. Through continued collaboration and innovation, the partnership is focused on creating elevated experiences that support the needs of today's travellers while setting new standards for the domestic aviation market.

Notes to Editor

About Airport Dimensions

Airport Dimensions believes that journeys should be better for the traveler and more profitable to the airport. That's why the company continuously seeks ways to open new aspects of customer engagement - using a mix of enriching physical experiences and innovative digital services. Airport Dimensions aims to improve the traveler experience at each turn - from comfortable lounges to restful sleep pods, and convenient food ordering - all while helping airports maximise non-aeronautical revenue opportunities, retain airlines, and become more competitive.

Airport Dimensions operates 88 airport lounges and experiences, including those in development, located across North America, South America, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom and the Middle East.

Across the network, Airport Dimensions partners with over 50 airports and multiple airline partners to deliver award-winning hospitality experiences to millions of travellers. Most recently, No1 Lounge at Heathrow Terminal 2 was voted World's Leading Airport Lounge 2025 and Europe's Leading Airport Lounge 2025 at the World Travel Awards; Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club at LGA received World's Best Third-Party Lounge 2025 from Business Traveler; Kyra Lounge earned Asia's Leading Airport Lounge 2025 at the World Travel Awards; and The Club SFO was named Best New Passenger Experience 2025 by ACI.

Airport Dimensions is a Collinson company.

About Blue Sky Premiere Lounge

Originated from Blue Sky Group, Blue Sky Lounge is a specialised sub-division established in 2003, entrusted with managing Premier and Executive Lounges at various airports across Indonesia. With a strong commitment to delivering the best pre-flight experience, Blue Sky Lounge provides passengers with comfortable and exclusive spaces designed for relaxation, informal meetings, discussions, and private VIP arrangements.

To ensure the highest level of service quality and customer satisfaction, Blue Sky Lounge adopts the values and service culture of Blue Sky Hotel Balikpapan, a globally recognised four-star hotel that has been established since 1973. This hospitality-driven approach is reflected in every aspect of the lounge experience, from personalised service to premium facilities.

Both Premier and Executive Lounges continuously innovate in services and food & beverage offerings, emphasizing not only quality but also facility enhancement, atmosphere, and overall ambiance. Demonstrating its commitment to excellence, Blue Sky Lounge is the only domestic CIP Lounge provider in Indonesia to be awarded the ISO 9001:2019 Certification for Management of Hotel Activities and Airport Executive Lounge Services by United Register Registrar of Systems, United Kingdom.

