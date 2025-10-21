AISL Harrow Schools Calls for Applications for AISL Harrow Scholarships Y2026-28

Opportunity for Pupils Worldwide to Pursue a Two-Year Pre-University Programme at AISL Harrow Schools

HONG KONG, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The opening of applications for the 2026-28 AISL Harrow Scholarships starts from 20th October to 30th November 2025. Now in its sixth year, the Scholarship programme invites young people from across the globe to pursue a two-year pre-university education (equivalent to Years 12-13, Grades 11-12, or IB Diploma) at AISL Harrow Schools.

Each AISL Harrow Scholar will receive up to full payment of tuition and boarding fees from the Scholarships, settled by the AISL Foundation on his/her behalf to the AISL Harrow School during their studies.

Mr Daniel Tat-jung Chiu, Founder of Asia International School Limited (AISL) and Chairman of AISL Foundation, remarked, "AISL Harrow Schools have been dedicated to nurturing the exceptional academic attainment, non-academic achievements, and profound passion for knowledge among our pupils. Through the Scholarships, we are honoured to invite pupils from around the world to join our community, fostering an international education hub of young scholars committed to contribute to the world with their knowledge and passion."

For the 2026-28 cohort, the scholarships will be offered at AISL Harrow Schools in Appi, Beijing, Bangkok Chongqing, Haikou, Hengqin, Hong Kong, Nanning, Shanghai, and Shenzhen Qianhai.

To be eligible for the AISL Harrow Scholars, an applicant must:

Be born between 1 September 2009 and 31 August 2010.

Have completed GCSE/IGCSE study (or equivalent) before 1 September of the application year. Offers are conditional on at least eight (8) grades at 7 or above, including four (4) at 8-9 in A-level subjects (or equivalent).

Where boarding is available, enrol as a full boarding student for the two-year duration of the scholarship period;

Be academically outstanding and fluent English speaking, listening, reading and writing;

Meet the specific admissions eligibility of individual schools.

Process

Period Submission of AISL Harrow Scholarships

Application form and School Admissions

Form

Deadline: Sunday 30 November 2025 Application Screening & Academic

Assessments

October 2025 to January 2026 Online Interview

January & February 2026 Selection Panel Review

February to March 2026 Awards Results and Notification

March 2026 Talent Collective Gala Dinner 2026

Sunday, 14 June 2026

Further details are available at the official website at www.aislfoundation.org/

About AISL Foundation

AISL Foundation brings together the vision of Asia International School Limited (AISL), to serve as a platform of Nurturing Talents for Good, in preparing our pupils to be committed, responsible, and leading citizens of the future.

The Foundation, formerly known as AISL Harrow Scholarship Limited, was founded in 2021 as an initiative to support exceptional pupils through scholarship grants. It has since evolved into a dynamic charitable organisation dedicated to unlocking the extraordinary potential of pupils worldwide through transformative scholarships that champion educational excellence. We aspire to nurture the diverse talents of our global pupil community. By uniting parents, alumni, and social partners, we seek to cultivate a vibrant network that empowers every pupil to grow, lead, and shape a brighter future for all.

The Foundation is a Hong Kong government-registered charitable arm of AISL.

