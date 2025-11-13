Aixiner Revives Historic Spanish Textile Maker Nylstar to Boost Global Reach

Acquisition of century-old nylon yarn specialist expands European footprint and strengthens integrated supply chain

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhejiang Aixiner Stockings Co., Ltd., a leading Chinese apparel maker, will complete the strategic acquisition of Nylstar, a heritage Spanish producer renowned for its premium nylon yarns, and resume operations at its facilities. The move preserves a century-old industrial heritage while accelerating Aixiner's global expansion through access to European advanced textile technology.

(PRNewsfoto/ZHEJIANG AIXINER SILK SOCKS CO., LTD)

Aixiner commemorated the milestone with a ceremony and press conference in Barcelona under the theme "Century-Old Craftsmanship, Intelligent Future." The event celebrated the revival of a storied European brand and demonstrated how a Chinese brand has opted to expand globally by building collaborative, innovation-driven partnerships.

Breathing New Life into a Legacy Brand

Established in 1923, Nylstar was once a pioneer in fiber technology and a trusted supplier to the world's leading fashion and textile houses before financial struggles threatened its survival. The acquisition by Aixiner aims to preserve Nylstar's European craftsmanship and technical know-how while introducing smart manufacturing and sustainable operational practices. The partnership is designed to position Nylstar for long-term growth, drive innovation in knitted yarn technology, and maintain skilled jobs in the region.

The deal gives Aixiner access to Nylstar's proprietary expertise in engineered nylon fibers, including its advanced material science and production techniques. This will further enhance Aixiner's position in premium global supply chains. In addition to securing the future of the historic brand, Aixiner gains an established technology, a recognized European brand, and a production foothold on the continent—accelerating the build-out of its global manufacturing and R&D network.

Looking ahead, Aixiner plans to embed intelligent manufacturing and sustainability programs within Nylstar's operations, combining Spanish textile heritage with Aixiner's forward-looking global vision. This integration is expected to enhance the resilience and innovation capacity of Aixiner's international yarn supply chain.

The partnership reflects Aixiner's commitment to responsible growth through technology exchange and industrial collaboration—a model that sets a new standard for transnational cooperation within the textile and apparel sector.

SOURCE ZHEJIANG AIXINER STOCKINGS CO.,LTD.