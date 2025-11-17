Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services Wins "Best ADC Preclinical Publication 2024" Award for AJICAP® Technology at 2025 World ADC Awards

Recognition underscores Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services' innovation and scientific excellence in advancing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate technologies

TOKYO, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services ("Aji Bio-Pharma"), a leading provider of biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing services, today announced it has been named the winner of the "Best ADC Preclinical Publication 2024" at the 12th Annual World ADC Awards, recognizing the company's innovative research publication on the AJICAP® linker technology.

The honored publication, "Exo-Cleavable Linkers: Enhanced Stability and Therapeutic Efficacy in Antibody–Drug Conjugates," published in the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry, describes the design, synthesis, ADC preparation and biological evaluation of Aji Bio-Pharma's AJICAP® site-specific conjugation and linker technologies. The recognition underscores Aji Bio-Pharma's leadership in developing more stable, precise, and efficient linker systems that enable the creation of next-generation antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). Read the full publication here: https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acs.jmedchem.4c01251.

"We are truly honored to receive this recognition from the World ADC community," said Yasuyuki Otake, Corporate Executive, General Manager, Bio-Pharma Services Dept., Ajinomoto Co., Inc. "Our AJICAP® technology reflects our dedication to empowering partners to bring innovative ADC therapies to the patients we collectively serve."

The World ADC Awards, organized by Hanson Wade, celebrate scientific and operational excellence across ADC discovery, development, and manufacturing. Aji Bio-Pharma was shortlisted for AJICAP® in the "Best ADC Platform Technology" category and was further honored with winning the publication distinction. Winners are selected by an independent panel of ADC experts and peers representing the global biopharmaceutical community.

This recognition reflects Aji Bio-Pharma's continued commitment to driving innovation in ADC technology and supporting partners worldwide through the development and manufacturing of safer, more effective therapies.

About Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization with sites in Belgium, India, Japan, and United States, providing support across gene therapy, APIs, and both large and small molecule manufacturing. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services offers a broad range of innovative platforms and capabilities for pre-clinical and pilot programs to commercial quantities, including high potency APIs (HPAPI), continuous flow manufacturing, oligonucleotide synthesis, biocatalysis, Corynex® protein expression technology, antibody drug conjugations (ADC) and more. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services is dedicated to providing a high level of quality and service to meet our clients' needs. Learn more: www.AjiBio-Pharma.com.

