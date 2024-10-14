Akbank's Innovative Project Call: PoChallenge is Set to Kick Off!

Akbank's innovation center Akbank LAB is launching Akbank PoChallenge in collaboration with APIX, inviting both local and global companies to collaborate on groundbreaking projects with the bank. Open for applications from October 1-31, the PoChallenge aims to expand Akbank's proof-of-concept (PoC) portfolio by welcoming new partnerships and innovative solutions. Fintechs, startups, and tech companies that believe in the power of technology to create value are encouraged to apply.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Through Akbank LAB, the bank's center for driving innovation, Akbank is seeking forward-thinking partners who can bring fresh perspectives to the table in collaboration with APIX, a digital innovation platform, as official global communications and community partner of program. The PoChallenge invites participants from around the world to pitch solutions and co-create next-generation products and services. During the month-long application window, Akbank will evaluate a wide variety of project proposals.

Step into Akbank PoChallenge with @Akbank LAB to drive the future of banking innovation. Collaborate with the team, test your solution by a paid proof of concept and watch your project thrive, Akbank could be your next customer! Be part of this innovative project call, register now. Apply Now: https://bit.ly/487mren (PRNewsfoto/APIX)

So far, Akbank LAB has conducted nearly 50 proof of concept (PoC) projects out of more than hundreds of ideas and now nearly half of successful projects are live.

With a focus on reinforcing Akbank's position as a leading partner in tech and innovation, Akbank LAB is widening its search for ideas and projects. Fintechs, startups, and tech companies with solutions that can create tangible value for Akbank's customers or employees are encouraged to submit their proposals.

Global Partnerships Boost Akbank PoChallenge

Participants will be able to present solutions in a range of focus areas during the PoChallenge. One key area is the AI for Good solutions category, developed in partnership with Microsoft AI for Good Lab, under the ReFi Türkiye initiative.

In managing the global communication activities of the process, support will be provided by APIX, a Singapore-based innovation platform with over 2,000 connections to fintechs, developers and organisations globally and one of the world's largest digital innovation ecosystems.

Finalists to be Announced at Demo Day

Following the application and evaluation processes, the program will culminate in a physical gathering. Shortlisted companies will be invited to present their projects at Demo Day on November 26 at Sabancı Center in Istanbul, where finalists will have opportunity to work on paid PoC projects with Akbank.

In addition to paid project opportunities, the PoChallenge offers successful participants the potential for long-term partnerships as official suppliers to Akbank. The event is open to fintechs, startups, and tech companies with ready-to-market products and proven references. Full details and application information for becoming Akbank LAB's next project partner are available at akbanklab.com/en/pochallenge and https://app.apixplatform.com/h1/pochallenge.

SOURCE APIX