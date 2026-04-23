AKEEYO to Showcase 710 & 730 Series Cycling Cameras at Cycle Mode Tokyo 2026

Full Lineup of Next-Generation Bike Cameras Available for Live Demo at East Hall 7, Booth 7-514

SHENZHEN, China, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AKEEYO will exhibit at Cycle Mode Tokyo 2026 (April 25–26, Tokyo Big Sight, Booth 7-514 / East Hall 7), showcasing four cycling cameras with live demonstrations.

Exhibition Details

AKEEYO Booth Information | Cycle Mode Tokyo 2026 / East Hall 7, Booth 7-514

Event Cycle Mode Tokyo 2026 Dates & Hours Saturday, April 25, 2026: 10:00 – 18:00 Sunday, April 26, 2026: 10:00 – 17:00 Venue Tokyo Big Sight, East Hall 7 Booth Number 7-514

Products on Display

AKY-730Pro | Flagship Bike Camera | US$200

Powered by an 8MP Sony IMX678 sensor (1/1.8" Full @ 60FPS) with F/1.7 ultra-large aperture, 4K resolution, built-in GPS, 1.14" touchscreen, EIS stabilization, IP66 waterproofing, and a 3300mAh battery delivering up to 6 hours of recording.

AKY-710Pro | Pro-Grade 8MP Bike Camera | US$139.99

Equipped with an 8MP GC8613 sensor (1/2.7" Full @ 60FPS), F/1.6 aperture, 4K video, EIS gyro stabilization, dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4G/5G), and IP66 waterproofing. Built for demanding cyclists.

AKY-710S | Value Champion | US$99.99

5MP Sony STARVIS 2 IMX335 sensor with F/1.55 aperture, 142° ultra-wide angle lens, 4K (interpolated) video, HDR/WDR support, IP66 waterproofing, and 1800mAh battery for up to 4.5 hours of recording.

AKY-710Lite | Lightweight Entry Model | US$79.99

Weighing just 101g, the 710Lite delivers 2K recording at 28fps, F/2.0 aperture, 120° wide angle, IP66 waterproofing, and an impressive 7.5-hour battery life. Ideal for budget-conscious cyclists.

Why AKEEYO

Premium Sony & GC8613 sensors for exceptional image quality in all lighting conditions

IP66–IP67 waterproof and dustproof ratings for reliable performance in any weather

EIS electronic image stabilization for smooth, shake-free footage on the road

"Cycle Mode Tokyo 2026 is a landmark opportunity for AKEEYO to connect directly with Japan's passionate riding community. We invite every cyclist and motorcyclist to visit our booth, test our cameras in person."

— AKEEYO Marketing Team

Distributor & Dealer Opportunities

AKEEYO is actively seeking distributors and dealers worldwide. Visit our booth or reach out via the contact details below.

Website www.akeeyo.com Dealer Application Application Form

About AKEEYO

AKEEYO specializes in smart recording solutions for motorcycles, bicycles, and vehicles — from pro-grade action cameras to intelligent dash cam systems. The brand serves markets across Asia, Europe, and the Americas through its global distributor network and e-commerce channels.

SOURCE AKEEYO