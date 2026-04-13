AKEEYO Unveils AKY-NV-X2, AKY-710Lite, and AKY-730Pro at Global Sources Hong Kong 2026

Showcasing Full Product Lineup at Booth 7S20, April 11–14, 2026

SHENZHEN, China, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AKEEYO, a leading developer of intelligent recording solutions for two- and four-wheeled vehicles, will exhibit at Global Sources Hong Kong 2026 (April 11–14, Hong Kong Asia International Exhibition Hall), Booth 7S20.

The exhibition marks a milestone for AKEEYO, bringing its full camera ecosystem to one of Asia's top electronics sourcing events, where global distributors, dealers, and industry professionals can experience its latest innovations firsthand.

AKEEYO at Global Sources Hong Kong 2026 — Booth 7S20, April 11–14 (PRNewsfoto/AKEEYO)

Products on Display

AKEEYO will present its full 2026 catalog across two key product categories:

Pro Bike & Motorcycle Action Cameras

The flagship AKY-730 Pro leads the lineup, featuring an 8MP Sony IMX678 sensor, 1/1.8" full-frame capture at 60FPS, built-in GPS, a 1.14" touchscreen display, EIS gyro stabilization, 3300mAh battery, and IP66 waterproofing. Video.

The AKY-710 Pro brings 8MP GC8613 sensor performance with EIS stabilization, dual-band Wi-Fi, and 4.5-hour battery life to cyclists seeking high-resolution footage at a competitive price point. The AKY-710S offers the same rugged 142° ultra-wide angle experience with Sony STARVIS 2.0 IMX335 technology, while the ultra-lightweight AKY-710 LITE — weighing just 101g — delivers accessible 2K recording with 7.5 hours of battery life for everyday riders.

Smart Dash Cam System

The AKY-NV-X2 is AKEEYO's most advanced vehicle dash cam to date, combining a 2K dual-channel recording system with an optional third AHD channel, an 11.26" IPS command screen, true full-color night vision powered by a 1/1.8" large sensor, Super AI Blind Spot Detection (BSD), voice control, G-sensor emergency lock, 24/7 parking surveillance, and optional TPMS integration. Video.

Distributor & Partnership Opportunities

AKEEYO is expanding its global distributor and dealer network, offering competitive wholesale pricing, flexible MOQs, and single-unit fulfillment via overseas warehouses. Visit Booth 7S20 or complete the [Dealer Application Form] to discuss partnership opportunities.

Visit AKEEYO at Global Sources 2026

Show: Global Sources Consumer & Electronics Show 2026

Global Sources Consumer & Electronics Show 2026 Dates: April 11–14, 2026

April 11–14, 2026 Location: Hong Kong Asia International Exhibition Hall

Hong Kong Asia International Exhibition Hall Booth Number: 7S20

7S20 Website: www.akeeyo.com

About AKEEYO

AKEEYO specializes in smart recording solutions for motorcycles, bicycles, and vehicles — from pro-grade action cameras to intelligent dash cam systems. The brand serves markets across Asia, Europe, and the Americas through its global distributor network and e-commerce channels.

SOURCE AKEEYO