Alibaba.com Introduces Accio Work an Agentic AI Business Team Alongside MYR 500,000 Pitch Competition

A plug-and-play AI agent team that automates end-to-end business operations, enabling SMEs of any size to achieve enterprise-level execution

AI-powered startup competition, CoCreate Pitch 2026, unveiled with MYR 500,000 total prize pool for Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alibaba.com, a leading global B2B commerce platform, today announced the official launch of 'Accio Work,' an agentic AI business team designed for SMEs in Malaysia. Alongside the product launch, Alibaba.com also unveiled CoCreate Pitch 2026, an AI-powered startup competition powered by Accio Work, featuring a dedicated Malaysia division with a total prize pool of MYR500,000.

Accio Work is purpose-built to enable AI agents to directly execute the full range of tasks required across business operations, from market research, product planning, and sourcing to product listing, global marketing, and store management. At its core, Accio Work goes beyond conventional question-and-answer AI to transform user instructions into real, executable actions carried out autonomously.

"Across the global trade environment, AI is no longer a future technology. It has become core infrastructure that is fundamentally reshaping the way businesses operate," said Shawn Yang, General Manager for the APAC Region at Alibaba.com. " Accio Work was designed to help SMEs and solopreneurs access and operate in global markets with enterprise-level execution"

From Assistant to Agent: A New Era of Business Operations

SMEs navigating the global marketplace typically grapple with three barriers: a steep learning curve, a shortage of specialized talent, and heavy operational workloads. The complexity of global trade, encompassing diverse linguistic requirements, regulatory frameworks, and tax systems, creates significant friction for buyers and sellers alike. Furthermore, the scarcity of experienced B2B trade professionals, combined with the sheer volume of manual tasks across the supply chain, leaves many SMEs resource-stretched.

Accio Work addresses these challenges head-on. By acting as a strategic advisor, it demystifies complex trade requirements, providing expert-level guidance on market entry and category planning. Its 24/7 AI agent workforce effectively bridges the talent gap, offering scalable support without the need for increased headcount. By automating processes, Accio Work empowers teams to redirect their focus from routine administration to high-value strategic decision-making, such as supplier negotiation and real-time risk management.

"Accio Work is designed to give SMEs a truly plug-and-play AI team, one that is simpler to adopt, more professional in execution, and more autonomous in operation" James Zhang, Head of Global Seller Product & Services and APAC Buyer Growth at Alibaba.com mentioned, "By helping businesses launch faster, make smarter decisions, and run around the clock, we believe it can redefine how small teams compete and grow globally."

Small and medium enterprises currently make up 96.1% of business in Malaysia and a majority are involved with the services sector. This increases the demand for AI-powered tools and cross-border trade infrastructure. In 2025, the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) launched a cross-border trade roadmap that enabled more local businesses to expand their market reach. Alibaba.com has seen strong traction from this momentum, with a notable increase in new exporters joining the platform.

CoCreate Pitch 2026: The Leading Product-Based Startup Competition

Alongside the launch, Alibaba.com also announced the upcoming CoCreate Pitch 2026 (Malaysia Division). Powered by Accio Work, CoCreate Pitch is an AI-powered startup competition, designed to identify and support product-driven innovators. The Malaysia division will offer a total prize pool of MYR500,000 across three tracks, General SMEs, 0 to 1 Startups, and Students. Registration is open from now till the closing date of 25 August 2026, after which ten shortlisted finalists will be announced on 10 September 2026.

The Grand Finals will take place in October, with winners receiving the unique opportunity to represent Malaysia at the global CoCreate 2026 summit in London this November. Registration is now live and will remain open until 25 August 2026 at https://www.alibabacocreate.com/pitch/apply-form.

About alibaba.com

Launched in 1999, Alibaba.com is a leading global B2B e-commerce platform serving buyers and suppliers in over 200 countries and regions worldwide. The platform provides a full suite of trade services, including tools to help businesses reach a global audience and enabling buyers to discover products, connect with suppliers, and place orders quickly and efficiently. Alibaba.com is part of the Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.

SOURCE Alibaba.com